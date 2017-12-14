Kellogg's NYC Cafe adds hammocks, DIY cereal bar at new location

If you can handle the sugar rush, the newly expanded Kellogg's NYC Cafe is now open with hammocks for lounging (or really creative cereal-eating).

All of the bowls at the Kellogg's NYC Cafe.

A bigger and better — what else do you call adding indoor hammocks? — Kellogg’s NYC Café has opened in Union Square.

After starting out in Times Square, the cereal cafe can now be found at 31 E. 17th St. and five times the size of the original.

Billed as “a place for foodies and people to chill, create and explore the endless possibilities of cereal,” the cafe’s main attraction will likely be its row of hammocks in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over Union Square. Presumably for after you’ve finished your bowl of cereal, unless your mastery of physics is on par with Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

Speaking of the food, the menu is good news for people who think Froot Loops needed help in the sweetness department. Pre-designed bowls include options like the Christmas Morning (Frosted Mini Wheats, cinnamon roll croutons, crystallized ginger, toasted marshmallows, poached pears) and Bananas Foster (Special K and Frosted Flakes, rum-roasted bananas, Mexican caramel, candied cashews).

Instead of an actual chef — Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi served as the creative director at the old Kellogg’s cafe — it’s The Hills star-turned-lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad who contributed two bowls to the menu, with more to come from special guests.

The non-cereal options consist of Eggo Waffles with Corn Flake-crusted chicken ($6), and Pop-Tarts either naked (2 for $2) or as an ice cream sandwich ($6).

As a cafe, there are coffee drinks, including specialty ones ($6) like Froot Loops white hot chocolate caramel.

Unlike the Times Square location, where all the kitchen action was hidden behind an automat-like wall, Union Square’s has an open kitchen so you can... watch them pour the cereal?

The cafe also has a DIY cereal station — $4 for a bowl with unlimited toppings — that features more than 30 ingredients, some from the Union Square Greenmarket. This will be interesting during winter: I’ve never put squash in my cereal, but maybe you do!

Milk — regular, soy and almond — adds another $2 to the tab (flavored milks like strawberry are $3.5).

For the selfie takers, Kellogg’s has thoughtfully installed photo ops with its mascots. Keep your Tony the Tiger fantasies under wraps, guys — there are kids around.

Kellogg's NYC Cafe is now open at 31 E. 17th St.. Hours are Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.