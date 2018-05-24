Thursdays are ladies night this summer at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Wayne's World, Point Break, Bend It Like Beckham — they were all made by women, and they're coming to Brooklyn Bridge Park's 2018 Movies With a View series.

Movies With a View 2018 salutes female-identifying directors with its eight-week She Directs series of features and short films.

Every night is ladies night at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2018 Movies With a View series.

One of the best venues to catch a free outdoor movie in the summer has also become one of the most woke. Last year, Brooklyn Bridge Park highlighted films about resistance movements, and this year it will showcase only female-identifying directors when Movies With a View returns to the Harbor View Lawn on July 12.

The theme of the eight-week series is She Directs, screening the work of the entire spectrum of women: cis, trans and genderqueer. The lineup includes classics like Penelope Spheeris’ “Wayne's World” and last summer’s blockbuster “Wonder Woman” by Patty Jenkins. Movies With a View runs weekly on Thursdays through Aug. 30, with the final film decided by an online vote that opens May 25 and closes June 24.

This year’s food and beverage vendors on Granite Prospect next to the lawn will be curated by Smorgasburg. The lineup will change week to week, with vendors rotating in and out. For opening night, Burger Supreme will bring his simple but outstanding cheeseburgers, Musser's Famous Crab Cake Sandwiches speaks for itself, Belgian-cut fries from Home Frite, pizza from Wood Fired Edibles, and this summer's hit torched meringue-topped cones by Bona Bona Ice Cream.

The popular beer and wine options — Brooklyn Bridge is the only public park in the city where you can buy alcohol — will also return. Prepare to have your bag searched on entry to keep out unauthorized bottles.

Arrive early not just to snag one of the coveted spots on the lawn but for live sets spun by Brooklyn Radio DJs with a new start time of 6 p.m., then a short film curated by BAMcinématek before the feature presentation at sundown (around 8 p.m.)

Here’s the full schedule for Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Movies With a View 2018:

July 12

Desperately Seeking Susan by Susan Seidelman

Short: Judith Loves Martha by Anna Gaskell

DJ Isis Swaby

July 19

Kung Fu Panda 2 by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Short: Majestic Wilderness! by Elenor Kopka

The Avenue DJs

July 26

Paris Is Burning by Jennie Livingston

Short: Wild Wild West by Dime Davis

DJ Delish

Aug. 2

Bend It Like Beckham by Gurinder Chadha

Short: War Paint by Katrelle N. Kindred

DJ Niara Sterling

Aug. 9

Wayne’s World by Penelope Spheeris

Short: Via by Maria Constanza Ferreira

DJ Baby K

Aug. 16

Love & Basketball by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Short: To Be Free by Adepero Oduye

DJ Reborn

Aug. 23

Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins

Short: Not To Be A Lady by Elle Ginter

DJ Miss Hap

Aug. 30

TBD by online vote:

Dance, Girl, Dance by Dorothy Arzner

Big by Penny Marshall

Point Break (1991) by Kathryn Bigelow

The Matrix by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

Short: Hair Wolf by Mariama Diallo

DJ Grace of Spades