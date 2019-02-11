14 Amazing Last-Minute Fun Valentine's Day Ideas in NYC

All you need is love — except on Valentine’s Day, when you’d better have some things to do lined up. We’ve got 14 last-minute Valentine's Day ideas to make your sweetheart even sweeter on you.

Make It a Game Night

Singles and couples are challenged to Take Back Your VDay, a night of gaming by the creators of custom board games at Bundle. The alternative Valentine's Day event at Rise New York brings back a pop-up version of the Museum of Broken Relationships, where guests are invited to contribute an item too, plus Valentine-making and dream card readings. Oh, and pizza, beer and wine! 7-10 p.m., 43 W. 23rd St., $20, eventbrite.com

A Tale of Two Bodies

Hungary’s visionary Recirquel Company is taking to the skies of Brooklyn with Non Solus, an aerial circus act of trust. Performed without a net, the show — whose title translates to Not Alone — is a “sublime duet” of two people searching for love but also unity with the world, blending modern circus techniques with dancing for a sensual performance that speaks to the longing in us all. Feb. 14-16, 30 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn, $30 and up, bam.org

Soak in the Love

Have a Steamy Valentine's Night at the Russian baths courtesy of Gemini & Scorpio. They’ve reserved all of Brooklyn Banya for 50 fun-loving couples with a vodka open bar, a brass band to keep the dance floor lively, plus all the usual spa services, Russian food and rooftop hookah. $40-$65, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. 602 Coney Island Ave., brownpapertickets.com

Get Silly

There’s a new Instagram-ready pop-up every day, but Color Factory has stuck around not just because you get treats like macarons, candies and ice cream along with photo ops throughout the space. It genuinely brings people closer together, including a fun drawing exercise, a ball pit and a Saturday Night Fever-style dancefloor. 251 Spring St., $38, colorfactory.co

Seduce Your Senses

Before you get down to your skivvies, watch as New York’s top burlesque group takes it (almost) all off for a Valentine's Night show. Upstairs at City Winery’s intimate Loft space, Nasty Canasta leads a night of beautiful and brilliant performers including Delysia La Chatte, Logan Laveau and Rex Halligan. 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., $22, 155 Varick St., citywinery.com

A New Musical About Love

Evan Kaufman and Rebecca Vigil have been hailed as “reliably brilliant” by the New York Times for their improv show Your Love, Our Musical! Watch as the comedy power couple picks one lucky(?) pair from their audience and creates an all-singing tribute to their relationship. 21+, doors at 6:30 p.m., $15-$20, Caveat, 21A Clinton St., caveat.nyc

Bubbling Up

Get your bloodstream fizzing with some bubbly at the Institute of Culinary Education’s Valentine's Day Champagne Gala. Led by sommelier Richard Vayda, you’ll get the 101 on the world of sparkling wines from vintage to rosé with paired hors d'oeuvres. After the learning is done, there’s a full buffet and, of course, more sparkling wine. $150, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 225 Liberty St., recreational.ice.edu

Catch a Movie

Valentine’s Day 2019 is an exceptionally good week for new movies. And with theaters offering better technology and dining options, it’s never been more comfortable or tastier to sit for two hours. Get your blood pumping with the Groundhog Day-style thriller Happy Death Day 2U, make fun of romantic comedies with Isn’t It Romantic?, sci-fi fans get a rare non-franchise film with Alita: Battle Angel, and for the longtime lovers there’s the heartwarming wrestling dramedy Fighting With My Family.

Renew Your Vows

Every Valentine’s Day, Times Square rolls out the red carpet for lovers. Besides commissioning a new piece of love-inspired public art — this year it’s a giant X with a heart-shaped cutout — but a vow renewal ceremony for hundreds of couples. The ceremony will start with a musical number from the cast of Broadway’s Pretty Woman musical, and two lucky lovers will walk away with tickets to see the show. Free, 6-6:30 p.m., 46th Street and Broadway, eventbrite.com

Groove to Retro Beats

Remember the time where some of your first love memories were made: 1992. Lot 45’s annual Valentine’s Day dance night welcomes Vashtie’s 1992 Party with DJ sets by Odalys, Stonie Blue, Miss Milan, Deemehlow and Loyal Duce. 10 p.m.-5 a.m., free entry before 11 p.m., lot45bushwick.com

Art Class for Lovers

You’ll have the MoMA all to yourselves for its annual Valentines Tours. A candlelight reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres kicks off the intimate evening, when the museum is closed to usual guests. A private group tour will take you through the museum’s current exhibitions and favorite permanent galleries — before they all close for three months in mid-June for a museum-wide reimagining. $113 per person, 7-8:30 p.m., 11 W. 53rd St., moma.org

Get Your Portrait Done

Fashion illustrator Laura Kay will render you two in all your stylish splendor with a couples portrait that looks destined for the runway. The Diary Sketches creator will be drawing portraits happy couples, besties and families in the lobby of Dream Downtown — if only one of you can escape the office, she can work off a photo too. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 355 W. 16th St.

Love on Broadway

If you like to love out loud, then A Very Broadway Valentine’s Day is for you. Feinstein’s/54 Below hosts showbiz couples from some of the biggest shows in the Theater District, like Book of Mormon and Wicked, who’ll share their love stories between singing Broadway’s most romantic showstoppers. $45-$90, 7 and 9:30 p.m., 254 W. 54th St., 54below.com

Try Something New

Planning to spend your Valentine’s Day doing more than talking about love? Stop by Babeland on your way, where from 6 p.m. until closing there will be champagne for everyone, giveaways from the Wheel of Pleasure, and 10% off everything. 43 Mercer St., SoHo