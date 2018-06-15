Lower Manhattan's hot new Pier 17 is open for business

Lower Manhattan’s new Pier 17 is shaping up to be the city’s hottest summer destination, and it all starts today with the opening of the Heineken Riverdeck.

Spread along the northern half of the pier with panoramic views along the East River from the Brooklyn Bridge to Red Hook, the Riverdeck is a resort-style bar with blue and white couches, pouffes and large wooden kind-of-rocking chairs (they only move about six inches — the better to avoid spilling your drink).

Calling back to last summer’s Instagram sensation Garden Bar, the leafy promenade in the heart of the Seaport District, the Riverdeck boasts a grassy wall behind the bar and broad-leafed tropical plants around the patio. Besides the eponymous beer, you’ll find rosé on tap and cocktails by Mark Murphy of Saxon + Parole.

There's also a menu of light bites like hummus and crudites, as well as a splashy $60 charcuterie plate, coming from the Fresh Market Hall around the corner on the north side of Pier 17, the only other venue open on the pier for now. The globally inspired menu of grab-and-go dishes includes housemade paneer, Iberico ham with black truffle grilled cheese sandwiches, arepas with crab meat and a kale salad. There’s also a full bar and plenty of seating indoors and out on the deck.

“I was looking at the Seaport and thinking about all the boats and ships and people and thought this would be the perfect place to do a global menu,” says executive chef David Kornell. “These are sort of my greatest hits from being in Spain, India, cool stuff like that.”

The rest of Pier 17 remains very much under construction, but you're welcome to take in the views from its buzzy rooftop, which will host its first concert a little earlier than previously announced.

On July 4 weekend, Carrie Underwood with Dan & Shay will kick off Spotify’s Hot Country Live tour. The pier’s official Rooftop Concert Series begins July 28 with a free show by Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings, followed by shows through October featuring St. Lucia, Thievery Corporation and deadmau5, as well as comedy from Amy Schumer and Trevor Noah, among others. Tickets for all upcoming performances are on sale now.

To kick off summer, the Seaport District will hold a Color Block Party on Saturday, June 30, themed to a new site-specific work by artist Geronimo, known for her oversized, colorful sculptures made of balloons. The all-day event includes DJs, food trucks, a “costume” contest for the most colorful attendees.

Many restaurants and shops are still to come at Pier 17, including a restaurant by Momofuku founder David Chang and a food hall by Jean-Georges Vongerichten (though that won't open until 2020).