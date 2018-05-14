Manhattan can now work out its anger at an axe-throwing club

The axe-throwing trend — and we're as surprised by those words as anyone — is spreading to Manhattan with Gotham Archery.

It’s a good time to be someone who doesn’t like traditional workouts. The fitness world is realizing that the subset of people who actually like exercise is only so big — the rest of us need some incentive. Hence rooftop yoga, beer yoga and most recently goat yoga (okay, most of the innovation has been in the yoga sphere), but there’s an option for those who want to get in touch with their primal side: axe-throwing.

That’s not all you’ll be throwing at Manhattan’s first projectile weapon recreational club, Gotham Archery. Opening May 25 in the Lower East Side at 73 Allen St., the gym where every day is arm day would make Patrick Bateman envious of all the axes, knives and arrows ready to be slung. The 3,500-square-foot range has 32 archery and axe lanes for classes and 10 lanes ranging from 5 to 15 yards that can be rented.

Gotham Archery started in Gowanus in 2014 after Hsu and Pang got tired of working in finance and got into the alternative sports business. Unlike Brooklyn’s lodge-style Kick Axe Throwing where a wine and beer bar makes the action a bit more complicated, Gotham Archery is for the dedicated sportsman.

“For safety reasons, Gotham Archery does not serve food and beverages,” says spokeswoman Lola Phonpadith, though she notes there will be a selection of waters and Gatorade, as well as snacks like chips and beef jerky. “Many parties and corporations go out after to restaurants/bars.”

In fact, that’s why partners Ken Hsu, Jimmy Pang and Chris Stein chose the location, which used to be a storage area for a hardware store. “Gotham Archery was looking for locations that had plenty of nightlife in the surrounding area,” says Phonpadith.

All first-time visitors must take a 40-minute practice session, while beginners can tack on a tutorial on form and safety. Archers can choose from compound or recurve bows. You must be at least 10 years old to take the one-hour archery classes for $40 when you book online at got-archery.com, though the gym does have a junior program for ages 8 and up.

To throw axes and knives, you must be at least 16; classes run an hour and a half for $50. Price go up by $5 if you walk in or book over the phone (212-755-0010). No sandals or open-toed shoes allowed for hopefully painfully obvious reasons.