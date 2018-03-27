Midtown Manhattan has got to be reaching food hall saturation

The food hall trend shows no sign of slowing down, but Midtown is becoming seriously saturated.
The latest on the scene is Urbanspace 570, at 570 Lexington Ave. at 51st Street, opening March 28 with 16 vendors. The market is located in the ground floor of the Art Deco darling General Electric building, with giant windows and an upstairs seating area.
Out of the vendors, only three can’t be found anywhere else in the city: Bao by Kaya, serving Taiwanese-style buns and cuisine; Go Fish, a sushi concept by the owners of high-end Japanese spot BondSt; and Rockaway Clam Bar, a spinoff of Red Hook Lobster Pound. We're just saying, if you've got spaces perfect for experimenting with low start-up costs, why not bring in more new restaurants?
Several of the vendors are creating items exclusive to at Urbanspace 570, and there’s also a beer bar by Top Hops.
You’ll know the name Urbanspace from the city’s seasonal markets, from the city's best Christmas market at Bryant Park to the spring market in Madison Square Park. It also already operates another food hall just seven blocks away, Urbanspace Vanderbilt with 20 vendors.
This is in addition to a handful of other food halls within a 25-block span: City Kitchen in the Theater District, Todd English Food Hall at the Plaza Hotel, The Pennsy just outside Penn Station, Grand Central’s Nordic-themed Great Northern Food Hall (not to mention the grab-and-go restaurants throughout the station) and the Concourse at Rockefeller Center.
So if you’re hungry after making the tourist circuit of Midtown, you’ve got options.
Here’s the full list of vendors at Urbanspace 570:
Bao by Kaya — Taiwanese cuisine and bao buns
Bobwhite Counter — outpost of Alphabet City’s beloved fried chicken and comfort food spot
Dorado — California-Baja tacos
Go Fish — sushi by NoHo restaurant BondSt’s Marc Spitzer and Jonathan Morr
Inday — seasonal Indian-inspired wraps and grain bowls
Kuro-Obi — ramen from the Ippudo team
La Pecora Bianca — a space for Italian fast-casual ideas by Mark Barak
Liquiteria — cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls
Little Collins — Australian cafe with breakfast, salads and sandwiches
Roberta’s — New York-style pizza from a wood oven
Rockaway Clam Bar — new seafood spinoff of Red Hook Lobster Pound
Taïm — casual Israeli fare
Top Hops Beer Shop — craft and imported beers
Trapizzino — traditional Roman street sandwiches
The Tuck Shop — Australian meat and veggie pies
Takumi Taco — Japanese-inspired Mexican tacos