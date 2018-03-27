Midtown Manhattan has got to be reaching food hall saturation

Urbanspace 570 opens on the ground floor of the historic General Electric building, bringing the food hall count in a 25-block span of Midtown to seven.

Urbanspace 570 at 570 Lexington Ave. and 51st Street brings the food hall count in a 25-block span of Midtown to seven. Credit: Urbanspace

The food hall trend shows no sign of slowing down, but Midtown is becoming seriously saturated.

The latest on the scene is Urbanspace 570, at 570 Lexington Ave. at 51st Street, opening March 28 with 16 vendors. The market is located in the ground floor of the Art Deco darling General Electric building, with giant windows and an upstairs seating area.

Out of the vendors, only three can’t be found anywhere else in the city: Bao by Kaya, serving Taiwanese-style buns and cuisine; Go Fish, a sushi concept by the owners of high-end Japanese spot BondSt; and Rockaway Clam Bar, a spinoff of Red Hook Lobster Pound. We're just saying, if you've got spaces perfect for experimenting with low start-up costs, why not bring in more new restaurants?

Several of the vendors are creating items exclusive to at Urbanspace 570, and there’s also a beer bar by Top Hops.

You’ll know the name Urbanspace from the city’s seasonal markets, from the city's best Christmas market at Bryant Park to the spring market in Madison Square Park. It also already operates another food hall just seven blocks away, Urbanspace Vanderbilt with 20 vendors.

This is in addition to a handful of other food halls within a 25-block span: City Kitchen in the Theater District, Todd English Food Hall at the Plaza Hotel, The Pennsy just outside Penn Station, Grand Central’s Nordic-themed Great Northern Food Hall (not to mention the grab-and-go restaurants throughout the station) and the Concourse at Rockefeller Center.

So if you’re hungry after making the tourist circuit of Midtown, you’ve got options.

Here’s the full list of vendors at Urbanspace 570:

Bao by Kaya — Taiwanese cuisine and bao buns

Bobwhite Counter — outpost of Alphabet City’s beloved fried chicken and comfort food spot

Dorado — California-Baja tacos

Go Fish — sushi by NoHo restaurant BondSt’s Marc Spitzer and Jonathan Morr

Inday — seasonal Indian-inspired wraps and grain bowls

Kuro-Obi — ramen from the Ippudo team

La Pecora Bianca — a space for Italian fast-casual ideas by Mark Barak

Liquiteria — cold-pressed juices, smoothies and acai bowls

Little Collins — Australian cafe with breakfast, salads and sandwiches

Roberta’s — New York-style pizza from a wood oven

Rockaway Clam Bar — new seafood spinoff of Red Hook Lobster Pound

Taïm — casual Israeli fare

Top Hops Beer Shop — craft and imported beers

Trapizzino — traditional Roman street sandwiches

The Tuck Shop — Australian meat and veggie pies

Takumi Taco — Japanese-inspired Mexican tacos