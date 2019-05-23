Google Pay comes to the MTA

Google has partnered with the MTA to hopefully make your daily commute easier.

As of May 31, select subway stations and Staten Island buses will allow riders to “pay per ride” with Google Pay. This is one of the many projects that Google is reportedly working on with the MTA. Not only are riders going to be able to use Google Pay to purchase tickets, but riders will also have access to new features integrated from Google Maps and Google Assistant.

According to Google’s blog, once the pilot program starts next week “…you’ll be able to use Google Pay to board all Staten Island buses and subway stations along the 4-5-6 lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center—no need to stand in line for a MetroCard.”

This new system promises to be more secure since you can’t lose your mobile ticket unless you lose your phone. Google’s blog said that “Google Pay doesn’t share your actual credit or debit card number when you pay.” So users' private information is safe.

The pilot program may expand soon. Engadget.com reported that Google Maps will also “… roll out a feature that will show you which routes accept Google Pay in the coming weeks.”

Google Assistant will also help commuters determine their train's estimated time of arrival. Google’s blog said that to get this transit information all users need to do is ask their Google Assistant, “‘Hey Google, when is the next four train arriving?’ or ‘Hey Google, when is the next train?’ Your Assistant will share the train’s ETA and provide walking directions to the station, making it easier to plan your commute.” This assistant feature has officially launched and was accessible as of May 23.

New York City is not the first and will not be the last to get these new features. Google has partnered with transit agencies in more than 30 cities worldwide.