Where to get the best Prosecco cocktails on National Prosecco Day 2019

National Prosecco day 2019 is right around the corner!

Prosecco is a favorite drink among American and Europeans alike. According to AP, Prosecco is officially the best-selling sparkling wine by volume across the world. Experts credit people’s interest in Prosecco due it’s lower price and its reputation as anytime drink. It also tastes delicious. There’s no better day than National Prosecco day to enjoy the bubbly libation.

What is National Prosecco Day 2019?

National Prosecco Day was created by Riondo Prosecco in 2016, to celebrate the sparkling drink. Nationaldaycalendar.com reported.

When is National Prosecco Day 2019?

National Prosecco Day 2019 takes place on August 13.

Where can I celebrate National Prosecco Day 2019?

You can celebrate National Prosecco day throughout New York City, we’ve rounded up eight places to celebrate National Prosecco Day.

Although Prosecco is incredible on its own, it also tastes excellent in a cocktail, especially a spritz! So why not celebrate, National Prosecco Day with one of these incredible cocktails.

A Peach Bellini being served at Cipriani Dolci. Image courtesy of Cipriani.

Taste the La Pera è Mista at Cardoncello diVino

Cardoncello diVino boasts a Wine Spectator award of excellence, so you know the drinks are incredible. The La Pera è Mista is a cocktail that features Grey Goose Poire vodka, St. Germain Elderflower, Fresh lime juice, topped with Prosecco. The drink promises to be a super well-balanced cocktail that focused on playing with sweet and sour.

$14, Monday- Saturday 4:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., 43 W 27th St

Drink the Sunset Spritz at Estuary

Estuary just opened it on the water, and there’s no better place to sip a cocktail. The Sunset Spritz has gin, prosecco, raspberry balsamic shrub, and rosemary in it. The drink is a bit dry yet refreshing, fruity, and a bit savory.

$13, Tuesday- Thursday 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Brunch 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., 159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Sip the Rhubarb & Hibiscus at Little Beet Table

Little Beet Table is a veggie-forward restaurant, so of course, so are their cocktails. The Rhubarb & Hibiscus is a seasonal drink made with prosecco, vodka, lemon, hibiscus, and freshly-pressed rhubarb juice. It tastes a bit tart, floral, and a tad bit sweet.

$15, Monday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.Friday 11:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.and Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., 333 Park Ave. South

Bring some friends to taste the Spritz Flight at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

If you are struggling to decide what kind of spritz to drink, PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown is the perfect place for you to celebrate National Prosecco Day. The flight comes with these juices: cucumber & lime, mandarin orange & Aperol, ginger & lemon, and strawberry & kiwi and a bottle of Prosecco, so you can make your perfect drink.

$85, This drink is only available Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m., 210 West 55th St

Try A LAVO-Lini at Lavo

LAVO is an Italian restaurant that has a club below it — making it the perfect stop for an evening out. The restaurant serves something called the LAVO-lini. The LAVO-lini has Prosecco, Passion Fruit and St. Germain, which will keep you smiling all night long.

$18, Monday 11:30 a.m.- 11 p.m. , Tuesday/Wednesday 11:30 a.m.–12 a.m, Thursday/ Sunday 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m., Friday 11:30 a.m.–12 a.m. and Saturday 2p.m. –6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.–1 a.m., 39 E 58th St

Savor the Profumi d’Estate at Avena Downtown

If you are looking for summer in a cocktail form, Avena Downtown is the perfect place for you to go. The cocktail has Aperol, lime juice, simple syrup, prosecco and a scoop of artisanal peach puree, topped with an edible flower. Not only is this drink tasty, but it’s also very social media-friendly.

$15, Everyday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., 260 Sixth Avenue

Enjoy Southside of Italy cocktail at Atlantic Grill

Atlantic Grill is well known for its wonderful seafood, but did you know it also has some killer cocktails? The Southside of Italy includes Blood Orange Vodka, Prosecco, Grenadine, lemon juice, and fresh mint leaves. It is a super refreshing drink.

$18, Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday 11:30 a.m. -10 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. and Saturday 11a.m.-11p.m., 49 West 64th Street at Broadway

Try the original Bellini at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central

Although the Bellini is said to have been created in Italy, it’s made its way to Grand Central. Cipriani Dolci is located in Grand Central station. The original creator of the drink, Giuseppe Cipriani’s family, opened up Cipriani Dolci and it serves the original Bellini. The Bellini includes white peach purée and prosecco.

$17, Monday - Saturday 11a.m. -11 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 11p.m., 89 East 42nd Street

Sip a Kyma Spritz at Kyma Flatiron

If you love a spritz but are interested in a different take, Kyma’s Kyma Spritz is the ideal drink for you. It’s a Greek take on a spritz and has a Greek liquor called Mastiha, Aperol, Bitters, and Prosecco in it. The drink tastes fruity, light, and refreshing.

$15 ( $10 during happy hour), Monday- Friday 11:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. , Saturday 5 p.m. -11 p.m.and Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. , 15 W 18th St

Drink a Blood Orange and Cardamom Bellini at Patisserie Chanson

If you’re dessert and cocktail lover, you’re going to want to make Chanson your next outing. Their Blood Orange and Cardamom Bellini is full of Prosecco, blood orange, and cardamom syrup, which gives this traditional cocktail a spicy twist. The flavor is bubbly, citrusy, and has a hint of spice.

$14, Patisserie: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and The Dessert Bar: Wednesday - Thursday 8 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 20 West 23rd Street