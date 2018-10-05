Photos: The best cosplayers at New York Comic Con 2018

New York is currently in the midst of all things comics, sci-fi, and just generally off center with New York Comic Con 2018. Thousands and thousands of "nerds" will descend upon Hell's Kitchen's event hall the Javits Center — whether the 7 train lets them or not — to see panels from the stars and creators of their favorite comics, shows, movies, and figure heads of Geek culture. One of the main attractions of the event however, is the extreme lengths that attendees of comic con go to constructing their own costumes to cosplay as their favorite characters. There were tons of amazing and creative costumes so far this year, and we've collected some of the highlights from New York Comic Con 2018 above. Feist your eyes on the best of the best!

How are you spending the rest of New York Comic Con 2018?

Lela from Futurama. Getty Images

Today is the second day of New York Comic Con 2018, which means that you will have until Sunday to cram in as many panels and meet and greets as possible until next year. What is on your agenda? Here are some of the highlights that you should check out before New York Comic Con 2018 is over.

NYCC Presents Tardis Time: Matt Smith, David Tennant, & Alex Kingston Live

Date: Friday, October 5th

Time: 8pm

Where: Hammerstein Ballroom

Check out these Dr. Who alumni in a rare conversation about all things "Who"! The tenth and eleventh Doctors will be joined by River Song to talk about their journeys throgh time and space. What could be better than that?

Cartoon Newtwork Costume Contest

Date: Saturday, October 6th

Time: 10:15am

Where: Hammerstein Ballroom

We've already shown you some of the best costumes from New York Comic Con 2018 so far, but this is your chance to dress up for all of the bragging rights! Now go get to work on your best Steven Universe costume.

Riverdale Exclusive Sneak Peak and Q&A

Date: Sunday, October 7th

Time: 10am

Where: The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Riverdale isn't just a guilty pleasure anymore. It's a worldwide phenomenon. The New York Comic Con 2018 will have a special sneak peak at the new season along with a Q&A with the cast. #FreeArchie.

For a full schedule, head over to the New York Comic Con 2018 site here.