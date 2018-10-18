Become an all-star lifeguard with New York's Safest

Finding a summer job can be a job unto itself when you are in high school. The options of “cool” jobs that you can find to earn a little spending money while you are on break from school are few and far between. Amaury Sanchez is out to solve this problem for teenagers all over the city with his New York’s Safest training program for new lifeguards.

Become a lifeguard with New York's Safest

Amaury Sanchez of New York's Safest. Photo: Provided.

With nearly thirty years of experience teaching swim lessons in Manhattan, Sanchez has risen the ranks to become the preferred swim instructor for the children of such A list celebrities as Drew Barrymore and Liam Neeson. Now, he is aiming to give his wisdom to the next crop of young lifeguards in the city. So where did his inspiration come from?

“What I wanted to do was to create something long-lasting and meaningful. To leave a little dent on Earth before I go,” explains Sanchez. “I said to myself ‘Well, the police officers in New York City are called ‘New York’s Finest’ and the firefighters are called ‘New York’s Bravest’. I said ‘How come the lifeguards of NYC don’t have some sort of tagline that sticks?’ So, I wrote like 100 different funny ones. ‘New York’s Wettest’. I wish I kept it. It ended up being ‘New York’s Safest’. It just stuck. I trademarked it, I registered it, and started teaching one on one lessons the way I wanted.”

And there is reason behind the name, as Sanchez’ students will learn all of the skills a young lifeguard will need to keep New Yorkers safe while enjoying a dip all year round. Students will be coached to earn their lifeguard certification requirements as well as gain extensive training in CPR in two back-to-back weekend training sessions.

With New York’s Safest, students will also learn the essential professional skills that a lifeguard will need to manage a pool. These skills will include pool and spa management, chemical treatment and overall maintenance, understanding of revenue and luxury amenities.

And once each student has earned their certification, they can go directly to work. With over 180,000 empty lifeguard chairs in New York City last summer, students will definitely be able to find work after enrolling in New York’s Safest. “We don’t realize that without the lifeguards we can’t open properly,” says Sanchez. “I want to make sure that we fill that gap this Summer coming up.”