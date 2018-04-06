Nude theater group mixes genders for 2018 Prospect Park show

Torn Out Theater, whose productions challenge common beliefs about the naked body, will go beyond Shakespeare in the park for 2018.

Jake Austin Robertson starred in 2017's production of Hamlet. The cast of The Rover will wear typical Carnival masks, but nothing else. Credit: Torn Out Theater, Facebook

Theater in New York City’s parks — not to mention its parking lots — is a summer tradition that got a whole lot more interesting in 2016.

That’s when Torn Out Theater burst onto the scene with its naked Shakespeare in the park productions. First up was an all-female version of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest that challenged its audience to see female bodies without overtones of sexuality. Last summer, it was an all-male production of Hamlet that challenged the idea of the male body as a weapon through the story of Hamlet.

For their summer 2018 production, Torn Out Theater is going in an entirely different direction. Instead of taking on another of Shakespeare’s works, they’ve chosen playwright Aphra Behn’s The Rover, set during the annual bacchanal that is Carnival in Italy.

The production announced it plans in Time Out. Director Pitr Strait tells the magazine the show will explore themes of sexual freedom and romantic relationships. The cast will be mixed-gender for the first time, and while objective remains normalizing nudity in a non-sexual way, the show will be “an exploration of the way that we do sexualize each others’ bodies.”

The shows will once again be performed in Brooklyn at Prospect Park’s Music Pagoda. Seating is first come, first served; chairs will be available to rent if you’d rather not sit on the ground for the whole show. Arrive early — Torn Out Theater doesn't sell tickets to its shows, though donations are welcome.

According to Time Out, performances are scheduled for Aug. 16-17 and 23-24 at 5:30 p.m., plus matinees on Aug. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m.