Best bets for Must-See Week, when NYC attractions are 2-for-1

New Yorkers, time to embrace being a tourist in your own backyard while tickets to some of the top attractions and tours are 2-for-1 during Must-See Week.

Even iconic characters go to the iconic Empire State Building when they’re in town. Credit: Getty Images

If you live in New York, it’s easy to take it for granted. When your commute goes through Grand Central Station, your backyard is Prospect Park, and you can see a Broadway show any night of the week.

But it’s worth getting your head out of the hustle and experiencing the attractions that over 60 million tourists came to see last year during NYC Attractions Week, when tickets to some of the best museums, tours and performances are 2-for-1. Just enter the code MUSTSEE18 when you buy tickets between Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

So grab a friend and get excited about living in the greatest city in the world again — bitter cold and sketchy subways be damned. You’ve got dozens of options, and we’ve got your recommendations for some of the best.

Have the perfect Valentine’s moment

Meg Ryan may try some highly problematic tactics to get with Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle, but we were still rooting for them to run into each other on the Empire State Building observation deck at the end. Have your own meet-cute in the sky on the weekend before Valentine’s Day — there’s nothing like the gorgeous Art Deco details and movie cred of the Empire State Building. $57, 350 Fifth Ave.

Become a savvier consumer

After a major recent renovation, the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum has been consistently offering groundbreaking exhibits. There’s no better place to learn about how the shape, color and design of objects manipulate you — for the greater good or into making budget-busting mistakes. To avoid temptation, check out one of their current exhibits, The Virtue in Vice, about how designers use the Seven Deadly Sins to make objects irresistible. $16, 2 E. 91st St.

Learn to take better photos

With smartphones in our pockets, e all think we’re photographers now with But how many of your photos are truly frame-worthy? New York City Photo Safari not only takes you between iconic locations in the city, snapping shots all along the way, but provides hands-on professional instruction to help you better capture urban life. Groups are kept small, with each member getting her own assignment; feedback is provided at the end of the tour. $85-$120, newyorkcityphotosafari.com

Discover the history beneath your feet

Yes, even lifelong New Yorkers will learn something new on Inside Out Tours, known for their highly specialized topical walks like the Slavery and Underground Railroad Tour, about the men and women who literally built the foundations of the city, and the Queens Food Tour of the city’s truly authentic Chinatown. The offer foodie tours, as well as a popular Statue of Liberty excursion. You know you’ve been meaning to get around to visiting her! $35, insideouttours.com

Take a deep dive into football

Just in time for the Super Bowl, check out one of the city’s newest attractions: the NFL Experience. Superfans will find a shrine to football, from iconic mementos for every team to one-of-a-kind foods straight out of home team stadiums around the country. But the experience actually skews toward newcomers to football, with exhibits that’ll get you hands-on with the equipment and coaching to get you ready, and a 4-D theater that actually puts you in the game. $29, 20 Times Square