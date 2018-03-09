Eat Copenhagen's most famous burgers at Grand Central pop-up

Denmark’s most famous burger joint Gasoline Grill will sling free burgers in Grand Central for three days only.

Denmark’s food scene may be best known for the blockbuster New Nordic restaurant Noma, but even the Danes can’t eat smoked fish and foraged weeds every night.

The country's chill capital city Copenhagen has a thriving burger scene, and you’ll be able to taste the most famous of them for three days right here in New York.

The tiny Gasoline Grill — set inside a former gas station, it claims to be the smallest burger restaurant on the planet — got some serious exposure after being named among Bloomberg’s 27 best burgers in the world. Unusual for a burger place, Gasoline Grill also has a fine dining tie-in: Noma chef Rene Redzepi and his team collaborated with them.

On March 16-18, you'll be able to try their organic burgers at Grand Central’s all-Nordic Great Northern Food Hall from 2:30-5:30 p.m. They’ll be making more than 1,000 burgers over the course of the three-day pop-up, all of which will be given away for free. To get yours, register at TipsterEats to claim a ticket, then redeem it at the pop-up.

Just as in Denmark, the shop closes for the day once they run out of burgers, so you'll want to arrive early.

If you like what you eat, donations will be accepted to benefit the Melting Pot Foundation, which provides a career path into the restaurant industry for underprivileged Brooklyn youth through the Brownsville Community Culinary Center.

The center is run by Danish chef Claus Meyer, who’s cultivated quite the nascent Nordic empire here in the city since arriving two years ago. He owns Great Northern Food Hall, along with a hot dog stand and fine dining restaurant Agern, also within Grand Central, as well as the Meyers Bageri bakery in Brooklyn.