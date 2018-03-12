Here are 26 NYC skateparks to check out this spring

Hit the half-pipe at these New York City skatepark locations.

There are many NYC skateparks you can visit across the five boroughs that will give you the chance to perfect your skills, learn something new, or just meet new people with similar interests.

The New York City Parks Department opened Mullaly Skate Park in 1988. It’s located in The Bronx and is considered the oldest skatepark in New York City.

Through the years, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation has built more than 20 official skateparks for communities across the five boroughs. Many of the skate parks require its participants to wear helmets, knee and elbow pads and to have signed a liability waiver which can be found on the NYC Parks website.

Tribeca Skatepark is run and operated by Hudson River Park, and is open to all skateboarders and rollerbladers. According to the Hudson River Park organization, the 8,840 square-foot park was built and designed by California Skateparks.

Many NYC skateparks open at dawn and close at dusk, however, there are a few locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens that stay open until 9 and 10 p.m.

You don’t need to be an actual skater to visit and enjoy NYC skateparks. If you’re a photographer, skateparks in NYC could provide the backdrops to photograph skaters performing tricks and capture NYC skateboard culture.

The spring is just about here if you’re itching to put on your skates, or grab your skateboard and hit the half-pipe, here’s a list of skateparks in NYC that will keep you busy throughout the spring and summer.

NYC Skateparks list

Bronx

Bronx Skate Park (Allerton Skatepark)

Bronx Park East between Britton Street and Allerton Avenue

Bruckner Skate Park

Brinsmade Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway

Mullaly Skate Park

East 164th Street and Jerome & River avenues

River Avenue Skate Park

East 157th Street and River Avenue

Brooklyn skateparks

Brower Park Skate Park

St. Mark's Ave., Park Pl. bet. Brooklyn Ave. and Kingston Ave.

Canarsie Skate Park

Seaview Ave & E 102nd St

Cooper Park

Sharon Street, between Morgan Avenue and Olive Street

Martinez Playground Skate Park

Scholes St. bet. Manhattan Ave. and Graham Ave.

McCarren Skate Park

61 Bayard Street

Millennium Skate Park

Owl’s Head Parl — Colonial Road between 68th Street and Wakeman Place in Owl's Head Park

Robert Venable Skate Park

1411 Sutter Ave

Seba Playground Skate Park

Marine Park — Near Gerritsen and Seba Avenues

Washington Park

5th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues

Manhattan skateparks

Coleman Playground

Pike Street at Monroe St, New York, NY

Highbridge Skate Park

Enter at West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, under Hamilton Bridge.

Riverside Skate Park

108th Street and Riverside Drive, lower level

Thomas Jefferson Park

East 114th Street and FDR Drive, near basketball courts

Tribeca Skatepark

100 N Moore St, near Pier 25



Queens skateparks

Astoria Park

19 19th Street

Far Rockaway Skate Park

Rockaway Beach — 11th Street off Seagirt Boulevard, near Rockaway Beach Promenade

Flushing Meadows Corona Skate Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

Forest Park Skate Park

Greenhouse Playground, Queens

London Planetree Skate Park

Atlantic Avenue between 88th Street and 89th Street

Rockaway Skate Park

Rockaway Beach — Shore Front Parkway at 91st Street, near boardwalk



Staten Island skateparks

Ben Soto Skate Park

Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk and Beach — Midland Beach Playground off of Father Capodanno Boulevard

Faber Skate Park

Faber Pool and Park — 2175 Richmond Terrace

Many of the parks are unsupervised and participants must wear safety gear. Most of the NYC skateparks are also open to people with bikes, inline skates and scooters. Some parks are restricted to skates and skateboards only. To find special features and restrictions for NYC skateparks, visit the NYC Parks Department website for more details.

NYC skateparks map