Here are 26 NYC skateparks to check out this spring

There are many NYC skateparks you can visit across the five boroughs that will give you the chance to perfect your skills, learn something new, or just meet new people with similar interests.
The New York City Parks Department opened Mullaly Skate Park in 1988. It’s located in The Bronx and is considered the oldest skatepark in New York City.
Through the years, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation has built more than 20 official skateparks for communities across the five boroughs. Many of the skate parks require its participants to wear helmets, knee and elbow pads and to have signed a liability waiver which can be found on the NYC Parks website.
Tribeca Skatepark is run and operated by Hudson River Park, and is open to all skateboarders and rollerbladers. According to the Hudson River Park organization, the 8,840 square-foot park was built and designed by California Skateparks.
Many NYC skateparks open at dawn and close at dusk, however, there are a few locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens that stay open until 9 and 10 p.m.
You don’t need to be an actual skater to visit and enjoy NYC skateparks. If you’re a photographer, skateparks in NYC could provide the backdrops to photograph skaters performing tricks and capture NYC skateboard culture.
The spring is just about here if you’re itching to put on your skates, or grab your skateboard and hit the half-pipe, here’s a list of skateparks in NYC that will keep you busy throughout the spring and summer.
NYC Skateparks list
Bronx
Bronx Skate Park (Allerton Skatepark)
Bronx Park East between Britton Street and Allerton Avenue
Bruckner Skate Park
Brinsmade Avenue and Cross Bronx Expressway
Mullaly Skate Park
East 164th Street and Jerome & River avenues
River Avenue Skate Park
East 157th Street and River Avenue
Brooklyn skateparks
Brower Park Skate Park
St. Mark's Ave., Park Pl. bet. Brooklyn Ave. and Kingston Ave.
Canarsie Skate Park
Seaview Ave & E 102nd St
Cooper Park
Sharon Street, between Morgan Avenue and Olive Street
Cooper Park
Sharron Street, between Morgan and Olive Street
Martinez Playground Skate Park
Scholes St. bet. Manhattan Ave. and Graham Ave.
McCarren Skate Park
61 Bayard Street
Millennium Skate Park
Owl’s Head Parl — Colonial Road between 68th Street and Wakeman Place in Owl's Head Park
Robert Venable Skate Park
1411 Sutter Ave
Seba Playground Skate Park
Marine Park — Near Gerritsen and Seba Avenues
Washington Park
5th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues
Manhattan skateparks
Coleman Playground
Pike Street at Monroe St, New York, NY
Highbridge Skate Park
Enter at West 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue, under Hamilton Bridge.
Riverside Skate Park
108th Street and Riverside Drive, lower level
Thomas Jefferson Park
East 114th Street and FDR Drive, near basketball courts
Tribeca Skatepark
100 N Moore St, near Pier 25
Queens skateparks
Astoria Park
19 19th Street
Far Rockaway Skate Park
Rockaway Beach — 11th Street off Seagirt Boulevard, near Rockaway Beach Promenade
Flushing Meadows Corona Skate Park
Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens
Forest Park Skate Park
Greenhouse Playground, Queens
London Planetree Skate Park
Atlantic Avenue between 88th Street and 89th Street
Rockaway Skate Park
Rockaway Beach — Shore Front Parkway at 91st Street, near boardwalk
Staten Island skateparks
Ben Soto Skate Park
Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk and Beach — Midland Beach Playground off of Father Capodanno Boulevard
Faber Skate Park
Faber Pool and Park — 2175 Richmond Terrace
Many of the parks are unsupervised and participants must wear safety gear. Most of the NYC skateparks are also open to people with bikes, inline skates and scooters. Some parks are restricted to skates and skateboards only. To find special features and restrictions for NYC skateparks, visit the NYC Parks Department website for more details.