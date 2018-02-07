NYC's best new romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day

River Cafe, Via Carota, Freemans — everyone knows the classic romantic restaurants in New York City. But there are plenty of newcomers with the perfect ambiance and food to seduce you this Valentine’s Day. Here are some of our new favorite date spots perfect for your romantic night, whether it’s this weekend or on Feb. 14 (but seriously, who feels like celebrating on a Wednesday?)

Don Angie

After cooking at Quality Italian and launching Dinnertable (aka the restaurant that brought your grandmother’s dining room to the East Village), it was only a matter of time before chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli got their own place. Don Angie was worth waiting for, with modern Italian-American dishes that are retro-cool while raising the red sauce game in this town by a few notches. Sharing is always a tricky thing with food, but the lasagna for two is plenty enough for two, while the enchanting two-toned Buffalo Milk Caramele beats any heart-shaped dessert in town. 103 Greenwich Ave., donangie.com

A post shared by Rahi NYC (@rahinyc) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:03pm PST

Rahi

Reimagining Indian food with New York ingredients has won Rahi accolades from West Villagers, with artful plates and mix-and-match flavors from both cuisines. Their hospitality is pretty legendary as well, in a dining room that’s bustling without overbearing your conversation. For Valentine’s Day, get ready to feel the love with the Aphrodisiacs, a five-course pre-fixe menu ($75pp with vegetarian options) with highlights including lotus root kofta, wild mushroom and truffle khichdi and Kashmiri lamb ribs. 60 Greenwich Ave., rahinyc.com

A post shared by Dante NYC (@dantenewyorkcity) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Dante

It’s rare for a reboot of a restaurant to be as of-the-moment as its predecessor, but the Aussies at the helm of the new Dante have not only pulled it off, but made themselves an essential destination for those dates when things are still pretty new but you like each other enough to share a sit-down meal (over some excellent cocktails). On Valentine’s Day, the prix fixe ($65pp) opens with a complimentary rose petal martini, then rolls out three courses of new favorites: burrata with figs, kingfish crudo, oysters with Champagne mignonette and a dessert of pavlova with white chocolate whipped cream. 79-81 Macdougal St., dante-nyc.com

The Osprey

There’s seasonal, and then there’s springs of flowers in your cocktail served in a park. The middle of winter is the best time to reconnect with nature, and former Locanda Verde chef Michael Oliver puts it all on the plate at The Osprey, with floor-to-ceiling views of Brooklyn Bridge Park to boot. Valentine’s specials like cavatelli with roasted chestnuts and Berkshire pork duo with heirloom grits will be served all weekend, and as a $95pp prix fixe on the day. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St., first floor, theospreybk.com

A post shared by EDEN Local (@edenlocalrestaurantnyc) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Eden Local

Midtown West newcomer Eden Local feels like walking into a sexy version of the Biblical garden where you’re definitely encouraged to indulge your fantasies. Don’t worry, there’s no catch either — chef David Laris grew up on a farm and maintains that his ingredients be locally sourced and organic. For its first Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is really leaning into its name with an $85pp prix fixe featuring butter-poached Maine lobster with truffle risotto and a flaming brandy-kissed tenderloin for two. And yes, of course there is an apple dessert called Original Sin. 510 W. 42nd St., cachetboutiquenyc.com/eden

Feeling very fresh today. #brigittenyc A post shared by Brigitte LES (@brigitte.nyc) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Brigitte

Does France even have trends? Why bother when bistro chairs, black-and-white portraits and tiny flower-and-herb bouquets are completely timeless? At Lower East Side newcomer Brigitte, you’ll find a comfortably sexy ambiance, like the restaurant equivalent of an off-the-shoulder sweater, and you’ll be asked to conform to it by depositing your phones in a box on your table. Enjoy your $65pp prix-fixe dinner — options include goat cheese with honey-apple confit, Angus beef tenderloin in medoc sauce, and a chocolate cake cup with mascarpone ice cream — without the real world interrupting every few minutes. What a concept! 37 Canal St., brigitteles.com

Legasea

The pleasures of life on land and under the sea collide at the Moxy Hotel’s new seafood brasserie Legasea, proof that good restaurants do happen to Times Square. With a sort of perma-sunset golden glow in a lively atmosphere, this restaurant turns out outrageously fresh seafood that makes even classics like clam chowder and crab beignets worth revisiting. They’ll be serving a few special things for Valentine’s Day like steamed black sea bass and a buttermilk panna cotta. If the weather is kind, head up to the hotel’s rooftop bar Happy Hour for a round of naughty mini golf after dinner. 485 Seventh Ave., moxy-hotels.marriott.com