Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck is bringing Polish cuisine to the streets of New York

If you live in New York or are visiting from out of town, chances are you have probably heard that the only way to get real authentic Polish food is to venture deep into the Northern Brooklyn neighborhood of Greenpoint. Well, it turns out that you may be able to find some of the best Polish food around at the highly renowned — and insanely delicious — Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck.

Have a taste of Poland with the Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck.

The Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck. Photo: Provided.

Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck is the only food truck serving up authentic dishes in Manhattan. By visiting this authentic food truck, you can try such delicious treats as their traditional kielbasa, and pierogis filled with your choice of potato and cheese, meat, spinach and cheese, or sour kraut and cheese. With hundreds served every day, the truck attracts swarms of customers as it moves from location to location on a daily basis.

Eva Lokaj, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck and Catering, believes that their plan to stick to the classics instead of incorporating things like Mac n’ Cheese pierogis to their menu is what truly sets them apart from the pack.

“We are carrying on with the traditions as we offer especially traditional and classical polish food,” says Lokaj. “We actually stick to the originals verses branching out to new wave polish foods.”

While the location of the Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food Truck is never set in stone, fans of its food can locate the truck on a daily basis through their twitter account @OldTraditionalPolish. Starting in November, The Polish Cultural Institute will have you covered. The Institute will publish the truck’s daily schedule of where it will be parked and slinging out your favorite dishes. This will be perfect as the weather starts to get colder and you may not want to scramble to find your favorite Polish comfort foods while the trudging through the city’s freezing wind tunnels.

The Taste of Poland

In fact, on November 9th starting at 11 am, you can treat yourself to a free complimentary Polish meal from the Old Traditional Polish Cuisine Food truck Paid for by the Polish Cultural Institute. You can try polish pierogis, kielbasa, and polish donuts (pączek) while the truck is located in between 47th Street & Park Ave.

Find the Food Truck Contest!

For days when the food truck is not parked in Midtown, The Polish Cultural Institute will be offering a free meal for anyone who can find the Old Traditional Polish Cultural Cuisine Food Truck in the wild. To win this meal, simply find the food truck and take a selfie with it on Instagram with the hashtag: #100LatPolska. The best photo will earn a free meal!

This article was written in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute.