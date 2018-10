PHOTOS: The best cosplay of NYCC 2018, Day 2

New York is currently in the midst the sci-fi, anime, superhero, video game and general pop culture extravaganza that is New York Comic Con 2018. An expected 227,000 fans are descending upon the Javits Center for NYCC 2018 — despite the 7 train — to see panels from the stars and creators of their favorite comics, shows, movies and figureheads of geek culture.

One of the main attractions of the event however, is not the stars. It's the extreme lengths that attendees of NYCC 2018 go to sewing and building their own costumes to cosplay as their favorite characters. There have been tons of amazing and creative costumes so far this year, and we've collected some of the highlights from New York Comic Con 2018.