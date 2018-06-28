Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

PHOTOS: Go inside the New York Aquarium's Sharks! exhibit

Come face-to-face with the ocean's most fearsome and misunderstood predators at the New York Aquarium's massive new Ocean Wonders: Sharks! exhibit.
By
Eva Kis
 Published : June 28, 2018 | Updated : June 28, 2018
Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island VIEW GALLERY 18 Photos
  • The Coral Reef Tunnel at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. The Coral Reef Tunnel at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    1 of 18

    The Coral Reef Tunnel at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Learn why sharks are a vital part of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island Learn why sharks are a vital part of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island
    Image Zoom
    2 of 18

    Learn why sharks are a vital part of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    3 of 18

    Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Learn what you can do to help save sharks at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Learn what you can do to help save sharks at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    4 of 18

    Learn what you can do to help save sharks at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • You'll meet 16 species of sharks at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island You'll meet 16 species of sharks at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island
    Image Zoom
    5 of 18

    You'll meet 16 species of sharks at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Learn why sharks are a vital part of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island Learn why sharks are a vital part of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island
    Image Zoom
    6 of 18

    Learn why sharks are a vital part of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Ocean Wonders: Sharks! spans three stories and nine living "galleries" in a new building at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Ocean Wonders: Sharks! spans three stories and nine living "galleries" in a new building at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    7 of 18

    Ocean Wonders: Sharks! spans three stories and nine living "galleries" in a new building at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    8 of 18

    Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Go inside New York's own undersea Grand Canyon, the Hudson Canyon, at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Go inside New York's own undersea Grand Canyon, the Hudson Canyon, at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    9 of 18

    Go inside New York's own undersea Grand Canyon, the Hudson Canyon, at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    10 of 18

    Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    11 of 18

    Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • The sand tiger shark is the largest resident of Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. The sand tiger shark is the largest resident of Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    12 of 18

    The sand tiger shark is the largest resident of Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • The view from the new exterior ramp up to the rooftop at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium. The view from the new exterior ramp up to the rooftop at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium.
    Image Zoom
    13 of 18

    The view from the new exterior ramp up to the rooftop at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find the New York Aquarium on the Coney Island Boardwalk. Find the New York Aquarium on the Coney Island Boardwalk.
    Image Zoom
    14 of 18

    Find the New York Aquarium on the Coney Island Boardwalk.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find the New York Aquarium on the Coney Island Boardwalk. Find the New York Aquarium on the Coney Island Boardwalk.
    Image Zoom
    15 of 18

    Find the New York Aquarium on the Coney Island Boardwalk.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island. Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.
    Image Zoom
    16 of 18

    Find over 115 species of marine life at Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at the New York Aquarium in Coney Island.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at night. Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at night.
    Image Zoom
    17 of 18

    Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at night.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

  • Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at night. Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at night.
    Image Zoom
    18 of 18

    Ocean Wonders: Sharks! at night.

    Julie Larsen Maher, Wildlife Conservation Society

If you’re hearing some new foreboding sounds coming from Coney Island, it’s because the sharks have taken over. New Yorkers share their waters with 26 different species of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator, and now you can get face-to-face with 18 of them at the new Ocean Wonders: Sharks! exhibit at the New York Aquarium opening June 30.

The largest of them is the sand tiger shark, clocking in at more than 10 feet long, and they’re certainly the stars but not the sole attraction in the giant new three-story addition to the aquarium. The nine living “galleries” hold more than 115 species of sea life, from stingrays and loggerhead sea turtles to seahorses and skates.

Their settings, based on what’s right off the shores of New York, include a coral reef tunnel, a panorama of the Hudson Canyon (think of it as the Grand Canyon of the Atlantic Ocean), and a replica shipwreck — over 60 vessels rest at the bottom of the waters that surround the city.

Even the facade of the aquarium now looks like it’s underwater thanks to a new 1,100-foot-long Shimmer Wall made of 3,000 aluminum flaps that move with the wind. The exhibit actually leads visitors back outside, onto a spiral ramp along the side of the building and up to the roof, where unmatched views of the Boardwalk and the ocean stretch out before you.

But the focus is, rightly, always on the sharks, the essential notch at the top of the ocean’s food chain — but if we don’t all do our part, they may not be there much longer.

“Ocean Wonders: Sharks! is the perfect example of the higher purpose of zoos and aquariums,” says Jim Breheny, executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the aquarium. “You can’t go through this exhibit — where you can find yourself just inches from a shark — and not be inspired to join our effort to save sharks and the ocean.”

Ocean Wonders: Sharks! opens June 30. Through Sept. 3, the New York Aquarium is offering half-price admission: adult tickets are $14.95, and $11.95 for children 12 and under. The aquarium is located at Surf Avenue and West Eighth Street in Coney Island, Brookly.

 
Tags:things to do in nycconey islandnew york aquarium
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 