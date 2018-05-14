Put this waterfront concert series on your NYC summer agenda

Pier 17's rooftop venue will be a social hub when it's not hosting concerts, comedians and more.

Between boat bars, free cruises of New York Harbor and all the exciting new things happening on Governors Island, you were already going to spend your New York City summer on the water. Now, add a waterfront concert series to that list.

Already the hottest district for new entertainment, Lower Manhattan will boast a new riverside concert venue this summer with the opening of Pier 17 on July 28. The crown jewel of the massive entertainment complex designed by the Howard Hughes Corporation is its rooftop concert venue on the East River with 360-degree views of Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn. The lineup for its inaugural Rooftop Concert Series has just been revealed — and you’d better get tickets now if you hope to get in.

The 21 shows at the venue is handled by Live Nation, so we were expecting some serious talent to be on the lineup — and they didn’t disappoint. The 21-show series begins with a free concert by Jon Batiste and the Dap-Kings on opening day, and continues through Oct. 12 with a wide range of acts, from deadmau5 and St. Lucia to Diana Ross and Pink Martini. Pier 17 will also host comedy shows, starting with Amy Schumer on Aug. 1.

The concert venue can hold 3,400 for standing general admission shows and 2,400 seated. The stage’s gossamer design was created by German architect Achim Menges based on the wings of a potato beetle and was designed to preserve the venue’s panoramic view of the Brooklyn Bridge and DUMBO.

"We knew it was important to put together a group of artists that accurately reflected the diverse musical landscape of this vibrant city,” Stacie George of Live Nation says in a statement. “ Pier 17 is truly a one-of-a-kind venue that has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets to all concerts (except All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional) are on sale now to Chase cardholders through Ticketmaster. Schumer and Kings of Leon are already on sale to the general public; the rest will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 18.

Here’s the full lineup of Pier 17’s Rooftop Concert Series:

July 28: Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings (free)

Aug. 1: Amy Schumer

Aug. 2&3: Kings of Leon

Aug. 9: Bebe Rexha

Aug. 12: Trevor Noah

Aug. 19: All Time Low and Dashboard Confessional

Aug. 21: Michael McDonald

Aug. 24: Hunter Hayes with Maggie Rose

Aug. 25: Gladys Knight & The O’Jays

Sept. 6: Jeff Dunham

Sept. 7: Rebellion Rises 2018 Tour (Ziggy Marley, Steel Pulse, Tribal Seeds)

Sept. 8: deadmau5

Sept. 21: St. Lucia

Sept. 28: STS9 with Papadosio

Sept. 29: STS9 with Slow Magic

Sept. 30: Diana Ross

Oct. 5: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Oct. 6: Pink Martini

Oct. 7: Paul Anka Sings Frank Sinatra

Oct. 12: Thievery Corporation