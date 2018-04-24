Add this all-you-can-eat ice cream fest in Bryant Park to your summer calendar

Tickets are on sale now for the appropriately epic-sounding Scooper Bowl, with dozens of ice cream flavors (including vegan-friendly options!) to sample.

Now that we can finally think about frozen treats again, it’s time to think about ALL the frozen treats because Bryant Park’s all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is back!

Known as the Scooper Bowl, the three-day event claims to be the country’s largest festival devoted to frozen scoopable goodness. Mark down June 1-3 on your calendar, when you’ll be sampling dozens of ice cream flavors around the park’s Fountain Terrace.

The list of participants has yet to be announced, but it last year’s list is anything to go by, you’ll have your choice of supermarket brands like Häagen-Dazs and Adirondack Creamery, as well as local shops like Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory and vegan options from DF Mavens. Toppings are their own production, so except way more than rainbow sprinkles and chocolate syrup.

Don’t worry about running out of steam, either — the Scooper Bowl is an endurance event, with late hours every day: noon- 9 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 3. Early birds can get tickets now through May 15 for $20, which go up to $25 on site.

Though it's only the Scooper Bowl's second year in New York, the event was born in Boston where it’s been going down for 36 years as a “fun-raiser” for the Jimmy Fund to support pediatric and adult cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.