Discussions you need to check out at the TriBeCa Film Festival

While the TriBeCa Film Festival is known for brining fresh new voices in filmmaking to the world, the festival is also known for curating special anniversary screenings and talks around some of the most trailblazing works in both film and television. This year is going to be no different, as some of the most monumental films and series will be celebrating milestone anniversaries with the creators giving special talks at this year’s ceremonies. Here are three great screenings and discussions that you will not want to miss.

The 35th Anniversary of “This Is Spinal Tap”

What can’t be said about the movie “This Is Spinal Tap”? The groundbreaking mockumentary pretty much laid the groundwork for shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” and is still arguably one of the funniest movies ever made. For a special evening at the Beacon Theatre, the stars of the film — Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer — will be stepping out of character and doing a Q&A with the film’s director Rob Reiner and playing music in tribute to the band.

“This is a big, fun thing for anyone who has ever loved ‘Spinal Tap’ and the perfect way for anyone who has never seen ‘Spinal Tap’ to see the film,” says Rosen.

Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m., Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway



The 30th Anniversary of “The Simpsons”

Over the past 30 years, “The Simpsons” has been there every step of the way to make fun of our modern lives as they hurdle into the future. While it’s debatable whether the wit and precision of the show has begun to wear away as time goes by, it remains one of the gold standards in a field of comedy that it helped to create. At this special anniversary celebration, fans will be treated to screenings of some of the show’s most famous episodes with a roundtable discussion conducted by Lisa Simpson herself, Yeardly Smith, between James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, Matt Selman and voice actor Harry Shearer.

Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m., Stella Artois Theater BMCC TPAC, 199 Chambers St.

“Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut”

The production of Francis Ford Coppola’s magnum opus “Apocalypse Now” may have as great a story as the one that was portrayed on the screen. With rumors that Coppola had intended for the film to be hours longer in length, fans of the film were finally treated to a “Redux” version of the film back in 2001 that included close to an hour’s worth of extra footage. Apparently, this version was still a work in progress. That is, until now, as Coppola will be there in person to present his “Final” version of the film at the Beacon Theatre with a completely remastered print from the original negatives and a special sound system installed in the theater for this special occasion. “It should be the spectacular high-cinema evening that anyone who has ever loved a film from Francis Ford Coppola [would expect],” says TriBeCa EVP of Communications and Programming Tammie Rosen.

Sunday, April 28, 5 p.m., Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway