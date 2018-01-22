Are you brave enough for a Se7en-themed mystery dinner?

For those with a strong stomach, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn is throwing a seven-course total mystery dinner and screening of the 1995 thriller Se7en.

Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman try to stop a serial killer in Se7en. Credit: New Line Cinema

There are a few conditions under which a reasonable person would agree to eat a meal without knowing what will be served.

A respected chef’s tasting menu that changes daily. A sensory-deprivation experience where you’re blindfolded and must experience the meal with your other senses.

But a dinner themed to the movie Se7en?

If the idea of a serial killer targeting people based on the Seven Deadly Sins doesn’t put you off a little gluttony, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn is holding a Se7en Mystery Dinner this month.

The “mystery” is that each of the seven courses served during the screening is served in a sealed box, marked with the sin it’s themed around. If you haven’t seen the movie, the idea comes from a box the killer sends rookie detective Brad Pitt — our only hint about what’s inside is that David Fincher directed the film.

“As a chef, I always thought it would be great fun to have a 'secret' menu that unfolded as a mystery was unfolding on the big screen,” says chef Ronnie New, who previously threw a Se7en-inspired dinner at Alamo’s San Francisco location. “Se7en provided the perfect opportunity take people on an immersive journey.”

Let's just hope everyone can hang onto their appetite.

The Se7en Mystery Dinner takes place Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are $70 each (not including drinks).