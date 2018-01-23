Sit out winter with free movies under palm trees at Brookfield Place

Brookfield Place's Winter Garden is pulling out the beanbags and turning its atrium into a movie theater on Tuesdays in January and February, screening new blockbusters and classics.

It may not be below freezing anymore, but the winter blahs are definitely still hanging over the city.

For a staycation that actually feels like a getaway, few places in the city can beat the perpetual summer of Brookfield Place’s Winter Garden. And beginning this month, Pictures Under the Palms is back with free movie screenings.

Now in its second year, the weekly Tuesday night movie series begins Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 27. Arts Brookfield is converting the gorgeous Winter Garden atrium into a properly cozy theater with bean bags and other comfy seating, free popcorn and a DJ set before showtime.

The films include last summer’s biggest superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman and the James Dean teenage angst fest Rebel Without a Cause.

The final three films in the series will be decided by audience vote among eight sports-themed movies in honor of the Winter Olympics. Will you choose the French cycling adventure The Triplets of Belleville or Cool Runnings, the best bobsledding movie that has ever and will ever be made? (And yes, Jamaica is fielding an Olympic team this year.)

Be there to claim a seat when the atrium opens at 5:15 p.m. — it’s first come, first served. Enjoy the sounds of DJs Cornell McIntosh and Tim Martell depending on the night; movies begin at 7 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule:

Jan. 23: Wonder Woman

Jan. 30: Mamma Mia!

Feb. 6: Rebel Without A Cause

Feb. 13: People’s Choice Bronze Winner

Feb. 20: People’s Choice Silver Winner

Feb. 27: People’s Choice Gold Winner