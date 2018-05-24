Smorgasburg comes to Brooklyn Bridge Park for movie nights

Brooklyn Bridge Park is already one of the best venues to catch a free outdoor movie in the summer, and it's just signed on the city's best outdoor food market to provide concessions.
Smorgasburg will be providing for all your snacky needs for the 2018 season of Movies With a View, which begins screening movies on the park's Harbor View Lawn on Thursdays starting July 12. The lineup will change week to week, with vendors rotating in and out. For opening night, Burger Supreme will bring his simple but outstanding cheeseburgers, Musser's Famous Crab Cake Sandwiches speaks for itself, Belgian-cut fries from Home Frite, pizza from Wood Fired Edibles, and this summer's hit torched meringue-topped cones by Bona Bona Ice Cream.
The popular beer and wine options introduced last summer — Brooklyn Bridge is the only public park in the city where you can buy alcohol — will also return. Prepare to have your bag searched on entry to keep out unauthorized bottles.
As for the screenings, this year's Movies With a View is themed She Directs, showcasing the work of female-identifying directors throughout the eight-week series, from classics like Penelope Spheeris’ “Wayne's World” to last summer’s blockbuster “Wonder Woman” by Patty Jenkins. Movies With a View runs weekly on Thursdays through Aug. 30, with the final film decided by an online vote that opens May 25 and closes June 24.
Arrive early not just to snag one of the coveted spots on the lawn but for live sets spun by Brooklyn Radio DJs with a new start time of 6 p.m., then a short film curated by BAMcinématek before the feature presentation at sundown (around 8 p.m.)
Here’s the full schedule for Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Movies With a View 2018:
July 12
Desperately Seeking Susan by Susan Seidelman
Short: Judith Loves Martha by Anna Gaskell
DJ Isis Swaby
July 19
Kung Fu Panda 2 by Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Short: Majestic Wilderness! by Elenor Kopka
The Avenue DJs
July 26
Paris Is Burning by Jennie Livingston
Short: Wild Wild West by Dime Davis
DJ Delish
Aug. 2
Bend It Like Beckham by Gurinder Chadha
Short: War Paint by Katrelle N. Kindred
DJ Niara Sterling
Aug. 9
Wayne’s World by Penelope Spheeris
Short: Via by Maria Constanza Ferreira
DJ Baby K
Aug. 16
Love & Basketball by Gina Prince-Bythewood
Short: To Be Free by Adepero Oduye
DJ Reborn
Aug. 23
Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins
Short: Not To Be A Lady by Elle Ginter
DJ Miss Hap
Aug. 30
TBD by online vote:
Dance, Girl, Dance by Dorothy Arzner
Big by Penny Marshall
Point Break (1991) by Kathryn Bigelow
The Matrix by Lana and Lilly Wachowski
Short: Hair Wolf by Mariama Diallo
DJ Grace of Spades