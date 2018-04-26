This SoHo crystal room will give you serious Sailor Moon vibes

The Palace of Enchanted Crystals is just the beginning of what you'll find at the new pop-up Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit, where "your wild dreams come true."

The Palace of Enchanted Crystals is just the beginning of Sunnyhues' Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit.

Reality-distorting rooms are all the rage, but a new crystal room takes the genre to a new level.

Formally known as the Palace of Enchanted Crystals, this glimmering, color-changing, dizzying purple hall is giving us both cosmic princess and supervillain vibes — thanks, Sailor Moon.

Part of a new pop-up gallery called Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit, the glittering hall is “the place where your wild dreams can come true.” Opening June 9 through July 8 at 43 Wooster St. in Soho, the crystal hallway leads into a series of eight rooms to “unleash your curiosity.”

Other settings revealed on organizer Sunnyhues’ Instagram so far include a red room with a chili pepper-shaped recliner, an “ocean of sunflowers” and a pink beach scene with an oversized open clamshell for all your Venus de Milo photo ops.

Tickets to Happy-Go-Lucky will be timed, with admission every half hour daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They cost $28 on weekdays and $34 on weekends, and include an unspecified “treat.”

Pop-ups that aim to enhance your mood are becoming quite the trend. Williamsburg’s Dream Machine takes you through the process of falling asleep and through a physics-defying dreamland, including the hottest art exhibit of the moment: an infinity room. On the slightly stranger side of the spectrum, Egg House on the Lower East Side ditches reality entirely for a world where gigantic eggs live typical human lives. Honestly, go for it — whatever helps you forget about the real world for two minutes.