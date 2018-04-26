Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

This SoHo crystal room will give you serious Sailor Moon vibes

The Palace of Enchanted Crystals is just the beginning of what you'll find at the new pop-up Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit, where "your wild dreams come true."
By
Eva Kis
 Published : April 26, 2018
The Palace of Enchanted Crystals is just the beginning of Sunnyhues' Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit.
The Palace of Enchanted Crystals is just the beginning of Sunnyhues' Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit.

Reality-distorting rooms are all the rage, but a new crystal room takes the genre to a new level.

Formally known as the Palace of Enchanted Crystals, this glimmering, color-changing, dizzying purple hall is giving us both cosmic princess and supervillain vibes — thanks, Sailor Moon.

Part of a new pop-up gallery called Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit, the glittering hall is “the place where your wild dreams can come true.” Opening June 9 through July 8 at 43 Wooster St. in Soho, the crystal hallway leads into a series of eight rooms to “unleash your curiosity.”

Other settings revealed on organizer Sunnyhues’ Instagram so far include a red room with a chili pepper-shaped recliner, an “ocean of sunflowers” and a pink beach scene with an oversized open clamshell for all your Venus de Milo photo ops.

Tickets to Happy-Go-Lucky will be timed, with admission every half hour daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They cost $28 on weekdays and $34 on weekends, and include an unspecified “treat.”

Pop-ups that aim to enhance your mood are becoming quite the trend. Williamsburg’s Dream Machine takes you through the process of falling asleep and through a physics-defying dreamland, including the hottest art exhibit of the moment: an infinity room. On the slightly stranger side of the spectrum, Egg House on the Lower East Side ditches reality entirely for a world where gigantic eggs live typical human lives. Honestly, go for it — whatever helps you forget about the real world for two minutes.

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 