Spring Arts Guide: Best concerts and music festivals in NYC

Time to stop hibernating and plan your spring gig guide, starting with our roundup of the 10 biggest concerts and music festivals coming to New York City this spring.

Lorde is back to touring after a two-year absence from the music scene. Getty Images

If you don’t already have your ticket for Moby’s Rough Trade shows or Texas-Thai psyche trio Khruangbin’s two-night stint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, tough. They are way sold out. Time to stop hibernating and plan your spring gig guide, starting with our roundup of the 10 biggest concerts and music festivals coming to New York City this spring.

Beth Ditto

Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto went solo in 2017 with the stunning Fake Sugar. Filled with Southern stomp pop, the album honors Ditto’s Arkansas roots and love of ‘60s girl garage, the kind of music that needs to be seen live. $25, March 14, Brooklyn Steel, 319 Frost St., Brooklyn, bowerypresents.com

Justin Timberlake

See how former boybander turned R&B singer Justin Timberlake has reinvented himself yet again on his Man Of The Woods Tour. $61-$105, March 21 & 22, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, barclayscenter.com

Concert for Dreams

The gift of a day to be a kid again makes all the difference for the children served by the nonprofit Garden of Dreams, which is holding its first-ever benefit Concert of Dreams, featuring Run DMC co-founder Darryl McDaniels, OAR, Gavin DeGraw, Robert Randolph, Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz and more. $70-$135, March 23, Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway, msg.com

Rosanne Cash

Not only will the Man in Black’s daughter explore classic American songwriters at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook 2018 season-closing show, but she will debut some of her own brand new music during the set. $45, March 27, Rose Theater, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, lincolncenter.org

Albert Hammond Jr.

Former Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.’s fourth solo album, Francis Trouble, is an homage to the twin brother he never got to know. Instead of a bittersweet tribute though, expect his usual style of unbridled garage rock. $20, March 28, Brooklyn Steel, 319 Frost St., bowerypresents.com

Young M.A.

Brooklyn’s own Beyonce-approved Young M.A. brings it all home with a show featuring her RedLyfe crew. As her debut EP, the of-the-moment Herstory, proved, the rapper is clearly just getting started. $20, March 30, Music Hall Of Williamsburg, 66 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn, musichallofwilliamsburg.com

Lorde

Following Lorde’s absence from the music scene to write and recoup, the no-longer-teen Goth-infused pop queen is back and touring her second album Melodrama with openers Run the Jewels and Mitski. $59.50-$79.50, April 4, Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, barclayscenter.com

A$AP Ferg

The A$AP Mob baritone breakout brings his Mad Man tour, which apparently involves robots, for a hometown show. The Hamilton Heights rapper (and clothing designer) spits smart pop culture fire; any artificial intelligence gimmicks are just a bonus. $35 and up, April 14, Terminal 5, 610 W. 56th St., terminal5nyc.com

Brooklyn Folk Festival

Jack White alum Pokey LaFarge joins the East River String Band, R. Crumb, The Spirit Family Reunion and many more for the 10th annual three-day Brooklyn Folk Festival in a beautiful Brooklyn Heights church. Be ready for a banjo toss at some point. Must be a folk thing. $25-$85, April 6-8, St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague St., Brooklyn, brooklynfolkfest.com

Brazilian Girls

Multinational jazzy dance-punk band Brazilian Girls is releasing their fourth album, Let’s Make Love, on April 13, their first since 2008. Why so long? The band is even more international these days, and scattered throughout the U.S. and Europe. Welcome, then, this glorious reunion. $20, May 5, Music Hall Of Williamsburg, 66 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn, musichallofwilliamsburg.com