6 Star Wars Events in NYC To Get You Hyped for The Last Jedi

The Last Jedi is finally almost here, and with it a whole galaxy of Star Wars-related things to do in NYC.

You don't need to be Force sensitive to know there's a great disturbance coming to movie theaters this weekend.

The long-awaited Episode VIII: The Last Jedi drops in theaters Dec. 15 (officially, though many are showing it on Dec. 14), and because two years is a lot of waiting for a movie, you're probably pretty psyched to talk all things porg, Luke Skywalker and whether Rey and Kylo Ren are the next incestuous couple we'll root for anyway.

Looking to make the excitement last a little longer? We've got your guide to Star Wars events around NYC to make the hype last.

Take in a double feature

If you’ve got Jedi-level endurance in you, take in a double feature of The Force Awakens followed immediately by The Last Jedi at participating AMC Theaters. In New York, the Star Wars double feature will be showing at Kips Bay, Empire 25 in Times Square and 84th Street. Dec. 14, 3 p.m., $40, amctheatres.com

Luke, I Am Your Lobster

You don't need to be Darth Vader’s son to score free food, just someone who shares a name with him. Luke's Lobster is giving away lobster rolls on Friday to anyone whose first or middle name is Luke or Lucas. No Jedi mind tricks — and bring your ID. Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., various locations, lukeslobster.com

The Amazing Star Wars Scavenger Hunt

It would be nice to have the Force to help you, but this scavenger hunt by Fever Up is perfectly doable without mindreading or telekinesis. Get a worthy team together — light side or dark, no judgment — to “fight off the Empire and travel to distant galaxies” in a physical and mental competition for the title of Best Space Crew Since the Millenium Falcon (and some sweet swag). Dec. 16, 1:30 p.m., $39 per person, meet at Slattery’s Midtown Pub, 8 E. 36th St., feverup.com/m/61271

Dark Side Bar

Imperials don’t spend all their time trying to conquer the galaxy — they need to blow off some steam, too. At the Dark Side Bar pop-up in SoHo, you’ll find a black-and-red lounge for dancing, trivia, burlesque and general intergalactic mischief, with Darth Vader on the DJ decks, a stormtrooper checking IDs and six Force-imbued cocktails. Through Jan. 14, $33 advance, $40 door (both include two cocktails), 201 Lafayette St., thedarksidebar.com

Geek Girl Brunch’s Star Wars Holiday Party

Thank the maker, there's a holiday party for Star Wars fans. Geek Girl Brunch invites everyone (who survives the new film, anyway) to toast The Last Jedi and all the comics, spinoff films, television shows and more adventures to come in the franchise at their annual holiday party, including a raffle for prizes. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, but consider that proceeds benefit Star Wars Force for Change. Must be 21+, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Dewey’s Pub, 135 W. 30th St., ggb-nyc.ticketleap.com

Classic Star Wars Trivia

Yes, the new movies are shiny, but could a wampa whomp you in Star Wars history? Check your knowledge of A New Hope, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi at this classic Star Wars trivia night. Come alone or get paired up with some fellow fans and go five rounds on quotes and questions for prizes. Wookies, be cool. Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m., $20, Bryant Park Lounge at the Marriott, 1033 Sixth Ave., third floor, eventbrite.com