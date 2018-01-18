Taiwanese noodle shop Ho Foods only serves one soup

You're coming to chef Richard Ho's new East Village noodle shop Ho Foods for one thing: the beef noodle soup.

We’re always happy to see a concept go from pop-up to brick-and-mortar.

After months of pop-ups in other kitchens, chef Richard Ho has finally found a home in the East Village: a 10-seat hole in the wall called Ho Foods. And he’s got so much faith in his signature soup, it’s the only item on the menu (plus a short list of add-ins).

Beef noodle soup is an everyday dish in Taiwan, which is probably why this soup is in a class of its own when it comes to being a bone-deep satisfying experience to eat.

Ho starts with a deeply spiced broth that simmers for 10 hours and adds handmade noodles, fermented greens and pasture-raised beef.

You can choose to zsuzs it up with soy cucumbers, century egg or a handful of other options, but your focus will never be far from that intense broth. Not even this winter will get through it.

Ho Foods is open Wed-Sun, 6-10 p.m. at 110 E. Seventh St.