Where to get wild on Thanksgiving Eve 2018

Let the House of Yes show you how grateful they are for you on Thanksgiving Eve.

The night before Thanksgiving doesn’t have a charming storybook about it, but Thanksgiving Eve is famous for being the biggest drinking night of the year.

Scientists haven’t analyzed why, but it does seem like everyone has a reason to party, whether it’s to brace against the looming family dinner or to forget that you’re not able to go home this year. But drinking alone won’t do, so we’ve rounded up some great ways to enjoy Thanksgiving Eve.

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Jump, jump

Union Hall’s ‘90s Hip-Hop R&B Sing-Along has everything from Boyz II Men ballads to the best of Coolio on deck, with the original videos (captioned!) shown on screen while you dance and 90's-themed cocktails like No Scrubs and California Love to get you in the mood. Think you’ve got some moves? Show them off in the Dance Off for prizes including ‘90s-themed swag and free drinks. 9:30 p.m, 702 Union St., Brooklyn, $10, unionhallny.com

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Get naughty

Give thanks to the art of burlesque at the Dromedary Bar’s Spanksgiving, a night of beautiful people offering a glimpse into the fetish life, featuring the talents of contortionist Lilin Lace, shibari by Nastya Nice and many more kinky acts, hosted by Lucy Buttons. 9 p.m.-midnight, 266 Irving Ave., Bushwick, free, facebook.com

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Start with Happy Hour

Happy Hour gets even more joyful at FiDi’s festive Mexican restaurant El Vez on Thanksgiving Eve. From 5-7:30 p.m., DJ El Vez will spins Spanglish rock while you enjoy drink deals like classic Margaritas for $10 and cans of Tecate for $3. A special menu (adobo-spiced wings, corn masa with dungeness crab, Chihuahua Dogs, etc.) will be served. 259 Vesey St., elveznyc.com

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Low-key vibes all night

For those who prefer a mellower night, spend it at Bushwick’s Nowadays. This multi-venue club/dance hall/restaurant/lounge — now with fire pits and a sauna in the backyard — has a vibe for everyone, with Detroit-born DJ Marcellus Pittman keeping you up all night. 8 p.m.-4 a.m., 56-06 Cooper Ave., Brooklyn, RSVP for free entry before 11, then $10, nowadays.nyc

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Party with the rabbit

The Playboy Bunnies may have moved in, but the new Red Rabbit Club is a different kind of luxury nightlife experience, an intimate subterranean lounge with red couches and an elegant ambiance. Try it for yourself on Thanksgiving Eve, when Dave East performs all night starting with a one-hour open bar from 10-11 p.m. 408 W. 15th St., $20 women, $30 men, redrabbitclub.com

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Pop and lock it to the ‘80s

Get a start on burning those delicious Thanksgiving calories by dancing to the music of your childhood at the Tainted Love ‘80s Dance Party. The Bell House’s beloved free monthly get down features DJ Jane Elizabeth spinning all things from New Wave to Synthpop to Funk, with hits from the late ‘70s up to the early ‘90s. 9 p.m., must be 21+, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, free, thebellhouseny.com

Thanksgiving Eve in NYC: Thank You for Everything

The House of Yes is giving thanks for its glittery, fabulous, hard-dancing fans in the only way it knows how: a free dance party when you need it most. Resident DJs Bruce, David Kiss, Mira Fahrenheit, NSR and Zephyr Ann bring the noise, you bring the will to dance all night, with surprise performances and the good vibes that have made the Bushwick club world famous. Must be 21+, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick, $20, eventbrite.com