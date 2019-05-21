The Arlo SoHo teams with Indiewalls for NYCxDesign

Over the past week or so, you may have noticed that our city has been a little bit more colorful than usual. Beginning May 10 and ending tomorrow night, the city has come alive with installations and events showcasing different design disciplines for NYCxDesign. For their closing event, Arlo Hotels and Indiewalls, a leading art consultancy for the hospitality design industry specializing in local, independent art, are pairing up to transform the rooftop bar at the Arlo SoHo, the A.R.T. SoHo, into a mesmerizing showcase with murals by local artists.

Tomorrow night, the Arlo Hotel will be hosting a cocktail reception, completely open to the public, to show off these wonderful pieces in order to show New Yorkers how much a little color can change the most unlikely of places. That is exactly what Indiewalls president Ari Grazi wants to put forward with his company.

“At Indiewalls, we believe that art is integral to telling the story of a space,” said Grazi, in a release. “That made involvement with NYC x Design a natural fit for our company and an opportunity to demonstrate what we do best: build bridges between the worlds of art and design.”

By introducing these pieces to both people who may be staying at the Arlo SoHo and New Yorkers who’d just like to enjoy a drink with a view, Indiewalls is bringing a new kind of exposure to local artists who may not get the same chances elsewhere.

“At the heart of our company is the mission to nurture a growing community of independent artists and creators looking to make an impact,” explained Lauren Schleider, creative director at Indiewalls and designer for the A.R.T. SoHo mural project. “And like Arlo, we find that visitors are hungry to connect with local culture. The hospitality industry presents the perfect meeting point for both.”

Wednesday, May 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m., A.R.T. SoHo at Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson St. RSVP here.