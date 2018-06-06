The Best Things to do in New York City This Weekend, June 7-10

FOOD

ChanDonut for National Rosé Day

You don’t have to wait until National Rosé Day — it’s this Saturday, in case you’re planning to celebrate — to get Doughnut Plant’s ludicrously fluffy, pink and perfectly sweet ChanDonut, made with Moet Chandon’s Sparkling Rosé. And when we say made with, it’s in every part of the doughnut, from the pink dough to the cream filling, pink glaze and buttercream frosting. It’s available in limited quantities Friday through Sunday for $4.75 — or be among the first 25 people each day and get it for free. June 8, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., June 9-10, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 10 Morton St., thedoughnutproject.com

COMEDY

Ashley Blaker: “Strictly Unorthodox”

Prepare to laugh your tuckus off when the U.K.’s only orthodox jewish comedian brings his shtick about what it really means to devote your life to judaism to NYC. His standup touches on Jewish holidays, families and relationships, being Jewish at work and food obsessions — which secular and religious audiences may relate to a little too well. He crosses the pond after two sold-out tours and ahead of the debut of his new show, “Guide to Goyish Judaism,” on BBC Radio 4. Through June 28, Jerry Orbach Theater, 1627 Broadway, $43-$58, thetheatercenter.com

MUSIC

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

It’s the 40th anniversary season of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, which kicked off two months of (mostly) free musical performances from top artists across all genres this week. A sizzling lineup of 31 concerts at the Prospect Park Bandshell includes everything from a family favorite, Los Lobos, on Sunday, to next week’s aughts chart-toppers The Decemberists and the indie hitmaker from Down Under, Vance Joy, playing two of the season’s six benefit concerts. Through Aug. 11, Prospect Park Bandshell, free-$60, prospectpark.org

FILM

Escape in New York: Outdoor Films on Governors Island

For the first time ever, Governors Island is producing a free outdoor film festival. Catch one of the upcoming movies screening on the second Friday of each month this summer, starting with John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York.” They’ll be shown on the newly restored Parade Ground with Lower Manhattan as the backdrop, with pre-show entertainment at 7 p.m. and movies beginning at dusk. Other titles include “Desperately Seeking Susan,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Last Dragon.” June 8-Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Governors Island Parade Ground, free, govisland.org

MUSIC

Forest Hills Summer Concert Series

Step up your summer concert game at Forest Hills Stadium. The revamped venue’s Summer Concert Series lets you upgrade your tickets to access a wine garden pouring unlimited glasses of red, white and rose — plus tiny fancy sandwiches, charcuterie and fruit — for $65. Artists range from Belle & Sebastian, who open the series this Friday, to the Arctic Monkeys, B-52s, Culture Club, Dropkick Murphys and two nights with The National. June 8-Sept. 30, Forest Hills Stadium, 1 Tennis Place, Queens, $45-$250, foresthillsstadium.com

MUSIC

Brooklyn Americana Music Festival: Unplugged

Who doesn’t love live music on the waterfront? Each Friday in June, visit Brooklyn Bridge Park to enjoy performances framed against the Manhattan skyline at sunset, entirely for free. It starts with Pete Lanctot and Ginger Holden this weekend; upcoming artists include Mamie Minch with Tamar Korn, Will Scott with Charlie Burnham, and the Chapin Sisters. The Unplugged lineup preempts fall’s Brooklyn Americana Music Festival, with 50 free riverside performances. June 8-29, 6-8 p.m., Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 3 Granite Terrace, free, brooklynbridgepark.org

BOOKS

An Evening with Roxane Gay

Hear from one of today’s most outspoken cultural critics on some of today’s most relevant topics when Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay speaks at Cooper Union on topics ranging from body positivity and sexuality to the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter movements. Part of the PEN America World Voices Festival’s Resist & Reimagine series, the social media personality will appear in discussion with BuzzFeed News’ Isaac Fitzgerald. June 8, 7 p.m., Cooper Union’s Great Hall, 7 East Seventh St., $40, cooper.edu

ARTS

West Chelsea Artist Open Studios

This weekend, step inside the mind of an artist with the unique chance to tour in-progress studio spaces across 13 sites while meeting the creatives who work there and asking them questions about their processes and the works they have on display. The West Chelsea Artist Open Studios brings together over 45 multimedia artists open their doors to the public, for free, and even offer some pieces for sale, without the markup fees associated with a gallery or handler. June 9-10, Noon-6 p.m., West Chelsea Arts Building, 526 W. 26th St., free, westchelseaartists.com

FESTIVAL

Popsugar’s Play/Ground

Get inspired by some of your favorite tastemakers in fitness, business and entertainment while exploring the trends that matter most to you at POPSUGAR’s Play/Ground, a two-day festival at Pier 94. Master the basics of adulting with makeup demos and fitness sessions (led by Kayla Itsines) or enrich your creative spirit with art installations and music by AlunaGeorge. There are also panels with actresses Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and Tiffany Haddish, as well as influencers Arianna Huffington, Gabby Bernstein and Huda Kattan. June 9-10, Pier 94, 711 12th Ave., $70-$199, popsugarplayground.com

MUSIC

Dim Mak Neighborhood Festival

EDM star Steve Aoki brings his festival for indie and upcoming talent to Brooklyn on Sunday. Dim Mak Neighborhood Festival takes over the tropical castle that is Brooklyn Mirage for a day of dancing among the palm trees; along with Aoki, the bill features Carnage, Dada Life, Smokepurpp, Quix, Ricky Remedy, Max Styler, R3LL, Bok Nero and Noise Cans. June 10, 3-11 p.m., 140 Stewart Ave., Brooklyn, $49.99+, dimmak.madeevents.com

MUSIC

Strawberry Fields

Brunch with the Beatles this Sunday when the Cutting Room hosts Strawberry Fields, a tribute band that performs in full costume while you drink and dine. The groovy band will be adding new songs to their lineup while putting their own spin on the classics — plus, it’s hosted by original assistant recording engineer Richard Langham, who worked with the Beatles’ longtime producer Sir George Martin. He’s joined by Q104.2 radio’s Maria Milito. June 10, 1 p.m., The Cutting Room, 44 E. 32nd St., $25-$30, thecuttingroomnyc.com

FOOD

Fairway Market Food Festival

Need some summer ideas for your next cookout, or just looking for ways to freshen up your weekday routine? Fairway is hosting its first-ever food-themed gathering this Sunday, and it’s just $5 to attend with over 100 booths offering samples from coffee and tea to artisanal bread and cheeses. Chat with experts about food trends and shop for new ingredients and instruments that will allow you to transform your kitchen to embrace your new culinary IQ. One highlight will be the Fairway Cheesemonger demonstrating how to make fresh mozzarella, which you’re then invited to try of course. June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Armory Track Area, 216 Fort Washington Ave., Bronx, $5, fairwaymarket.com