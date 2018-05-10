The Best Things to Do in New York City This Weekend, May 10-13

POP-UP

The Bright Side

Kick up your mood at happiness-focused Brooklyn pop-up The Bright Side (as in “always look on the…”) Scientifically speaking, yellow is the happiest color, and Mike’s Hard Lemonade is leaning into its brand with a “playful and wondrous multi-sensory experience” among stations that bring scientifically-proven ways to be happy to life. Think Comedian Matthew Broussard helping you laugh off your blues, a cotton candy forest where you can taste happiness, and an adult playground. And yes, there are drinks, so all visitors must be 21+. May 10-12, 5-9 p.m., City Point, 445 Albee Square W., Brooklyn, Free, RSVP at donyc.com

THEATER

Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical

Hulu’s original series “Handmaid’s Tale” has gotten hard to watch this season, so try Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical, a parody that takes the nightmare straight from futuristic Gilead to today’s Brooklyn, with a Girls spin on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. If you’ve wondered what you and your friends would do — or you’ve just craved a stiff drink or good laugh while watching — this might be the musical for you. May 10, 7 p.m., Caveat, 21A Clinton St., $15-$20, caveat.nyc

DRAG

A Flawless Night: Long Live the Queen

Some of NYC’s best queer entertainers come together to honor Flawless Sabrina, credited with running the first drag show in 1959, mentoring dozens of LGBT artists in the ‘60s and then becoming the subject of film documentary “The Queen.” “A Flawless Night: Long Live the Queen” features Taylor Mac, Justin Vivian Bond, House of Labeija and more celebrating the icon to benefit the Ali Forney Center. May 10, 8 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., $50, thetownhall.org

ON A BOAT

Summer Kickoff Yacht Party

The weather is finally cooperating, so why not get into the summer groove with a three-hour, open-bar cruise around the harbor at Hornblower’s Summer Kickoff Yacht Party? That’s right: open bar, open water, open air, plus light bites and DJs on all four levels of the Hornblower Infinity. Guests are invited to dress the theme in your most summery outfits, from Hawaiian T-shirts to flip-flops. Don’t forget sunglasses and a light jacket to enjoy the outdoor deck. May 10, 6:30 p.m., Pier 40, 343 West St., $39-$49, timeout.com

ARTS

[STartUP]

The Art Students League of New York has been turning out masters like Jackson Pollock and Georgia O’Keeffe for 125 years, but this weekend will be the first time they’ve opened their studios to the public. The free, family-friendly affair will offer workshops by current League artists on printmaking, animation, sculpture and life drawing, tours of its studios, kids activities. On Friday from 7-10 p.m. there’s a showcase of works ending in an auction (tickets $250), and ‘50s/’60s costume party on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. (tickets $50). May 11-12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 215 W. 57 St., $15 adults, $10 children, theartstudentsleague.org

HISTORY

A View from the Deep

The Growler was the nation’s only public nuclear submarine, and for the first time its Cold War-era legacy is being revealed aboard the Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum. The exhibit includes personal diaries from seamen of the time and interactive installations. A View From the Deep: The Submarine Growler & the Cold War is free, while Growler tours are included with museum admission. Partner events include performances, lectures and a screening of Dr. Strangelove. Opens May 11, Pier 86, 12th Ave. at 46th St., free, intrepidmuseum.org

PLANTS

Tula Plant Pop-Up and Workshops

Inspired to bring some of that spring green into your apartment but clueless about how to keep it alive? We’ve all been there. Thankfully, home store Rejuvenation is asking plant company Tula to come by with their mobile greenhouse and host two workshops to teach New Yorkers how to choose plants that will thrive in their shoebox spaces, what kind of care is expected with your busy scheds and (of course) which pot to buy for the type of plant you adopt. May 11 & 12, 6 p.m. & Noon, Rejuvenation, 3 W. 20th St., Free, rejuvenation.com

SHOPPING

FAD Market at City Point

Whether shopping for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift or taking mom out to spend the day together, FAD Market’s weekend pop-up at City Point should definitely make your list. FAD Market brings together over 55 independent designers with jewelry, artworks, fashion, home decor and more. May 11-12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., City Point, 445 Albee Sq. W, Brooklyn, free, fadmarket.co

ARTS Open Studios See how writers, sculptors, painters, dancers, actors and other artists hone their craft at LMCC Workspace during Open Studios, when 16 creators welcome the public into their studios to see works-in-progress from the past nine months before they debut. Artists will be on hand to discuss their work and personal practices and answer questions. There are also two live performance sessions per day. Admission is free, but online RSVP is strongly encouraged. May 11-12, LMCC Workspace, 101 Greenwich St., free, lmcc.net

BLOCK PARTY

LIC Springs

All of Long Island City comes out to celebrate the season and the community for the fifth year in a row for LIC Springs, an outdoor festival with live performances, family activities, contests (including eating competitions for all ages), local vendors (from restaurants to retail stores) and fitness classes. May 12, noon-5 p.m., Vernon Blvd. between 46th and 50th Aves., free, licqns.com

CABARET

Katharine McPhee & “Waitress” Perform Sara Bareilles

NBC’s “Smash” star Katharine McPhee finally got to make her real-life Broadway debut as the lead in “Waitress,” featuring the music of Sara Bareilles. Now, as a one-night-only fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, McPhee and the cast of “Waitress” appear at The Green Room 42 to perform a concert of Bareilles’ hits, with two shows. VIP packages, including a pre-show Meet & Greet with McPhee, are available. May 13, 7 & 9:30 p.m., The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave., $30-$200, thegreenroom42.com

MUSIC

The N’Harmonics

“It’s brunch time, Pitches.” It’s like living in “Pitch Perfect” this Sunday when NYU’s acapella group performs at Joe’s Pub, where you can reserve a table and order a round of mimosas before enjoying the non-instrumental-backed stylings of The N’Harmonics. You may have seen members anywhere from TV’s “Glee” to Broadway’s “Mean Girls.” But your friends will have to suffice for drama: N’Harmz is here for the vocals, covering Ariana Grande to the Allman Bros. May 13, 11:30 a.m., Joe’s Pub, 465 Lafayette St., $8, joespub.com