The Best Things to Do in New York City This Weekend, May 18-21

THEATER

Art on the High Line

The High Line’s summer performance series takes on an activist bent with Out of Line, where performers invite audiences to come get involved in staged conversations about topics that matter today. It begins this weekend with “Melt!” by James Skuggs, a semi-satirical piece exploring race, gender and politics in a fictional, not-too-distant future that’s holding its 17th Annual Post Racial America Day Rally. The series continues with new works and new artists monthly through August. May 17, 9 p.m., The High Line at 14th St., free, thehighline.org

DRINKS

Yes Way, Rosé!

Become a connoisseur of rosé at Yes Way, Rosé!, a happy hour dedicated to rose tasting at the Hudson Hotel. This Thursday, sip six varieties of your favorite pink wine from around the globe, including Palm Rose, Villa Maria Rose and Jean Luc Colombo La Dame Du Rouet and actress Drew Barrymore’s own vintage by Caramel Road Rose. May 17, 6-9 p.m., Hudson Hotel, 358 W. 58th St., $25, morganshotelgroup.com

TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party with Aquaria

If you’re watching RuPaul’s Drag Race alone, you’d better sashay away from that sad couch and head to a viewing party at The VNYL. This week is hosted by none other than Aquaria from Season 10! Each night begins with a meet-and-greet at 6:30, followed by the show, then a performance from your queen (with DJ Xavier Mazara). The season also features appearances from some of New York’s fiercest drag queens, like Miz Cracker and Dusty Ray Bottoms. May 17, 6:30 p.m., The VNYL, 100 Third Ave., $10-$20, thevnyl.com

ARTS

Art History Happy Hour

Accompanying its current exhibit David Bowie Is, the Brooklyn Museum hosts an evening of talks accompanied by a cash bar for wine and beer. Fans of the legendary artist are invited to gather and enjoy fun lectures while sipping and sharing their own conversation. The night’s speakers include film critic Monica Castillo on his acting career, Atlas Obscura Associate Editor Paula Mejia on his relation to the cosmos, and fashion historian Sarah Byrd on his style. May 17, 7-9 p.m., Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, free (exhibit entry is extra), brooklynmuseum.org

MUSIC

Andrew W.K.

The kind of positivity (and party rock) Andrew W.K. is back with You’re Not Alone, his first new album in nine years. Feel the good vibes and shake off the bad ones with some serious dancing when he plays Irving Plaza this Friday. May 18, 7 p.m., 17 Irving Place, $25 and up, mercuryeastpresents.com

CABARET

Bartschland Follies

You never know what you’re going to get at the McKittrick Hotel — except that it’s bound to beat any other plans you might’ve skipped. The same is sure to hold true with the Bartschland Follies, a new show taking place weekly as of this Friday. It brings together classic cabaret tropes with burlesque circus (yes), plus music and high fashion, featuring Joey Arias, Shequida and Deedee Luxe. Without a doubt, you can expect the highly theatrical and memorably absurd. May 18, 11:30 p.m., McKittrick Hotel, 530 W. 27th St., $25-$75, mckittrickhotel.com

ARTS

GlassBarge

Explore the art of glass-blowing in an unlikely place: on the water. Upstate New York’s Corning Museum of Glass is taking a summer field trip aboard the GlassBarge, a floating venue giving guests half-hour-long demonstrations and lectures on the history of glassmaking and its role in industry, from lightbulbs to flat-screens. It’s making a stop at the Brooklyn Marina with free entry, but you’ll want to reserve your timed entry slot for best results. May 17-28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Brooklyn Marina, Pier 5, 334 Furman St., Brooklyn, free, cmog.org

BAYOU PARTY

Crescent on the Canal

Authentic Louisiana spirit comes to Threes Brewing in Gowanus this weekend. It starts with a full day of activities through a partnership with Swamp in the City on Saturday, with Cajun bites by The Meat Hook and NOLA-inspired drink specials, plus instrumental workshops and music by Jesse Lege and Bayou Brew. Then, Sunday is the venue’s fourth annual Crawfish Boil, with music by The 99 Playboys and three seatings, once every two hours, starting at 1 p.m. May 19-20, Threes Brewing, 333 Douglass St., Brooklyn, free-$36, threesbrewing.com

INTERACTIVE

“Confidential”

If you like the choose-your-own-adventure thrill of interactive theater and the competitive nature of escape-the-room games, you’ll enjoy combining both in “Confidential.” You’re invited to dress in your James Bond finest to seduce and deduce your way through a maze of clues and intrigue to solve a mystery. Players start out with a complimentary drink and receive a dossier; winners receive $100 and a bottle of champagne. May 19, June 16, July 21, 8 p.m.-midnight, Arlo Soho, 231 Hudson St., $50-$100, confidentialthegame.com

MUSIC

Brahms vs. Radiohead

If you’ve ever wondered who can claim the title as music history’s biggest brooder, you may get your answer during an epic mash-up concert this weekend when Stereo Hideout (the new musical moniker of composer/arranger Steve Hackman) presents Brahms vs. Radiohead at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. A full orchestra and three vocalists pit two intense contenders head-to-head, with Brahms’ 1st Symphony played live against Radiohead’s essential album OK Computer. May 19, 8 p.m., Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, $39-$75, kingstheatre.com

OUTDOORS

Hudson River Park Games

Hudson River Park bills itself as “New York’s park for play,” and you can see why at the day-long Hudson River Park Games. Watch fierce competitors go toe-to-toe at dodgeball, volleyball, flag football, basketball and kayaking on the Hudson all to raise funds (and, let’s be honest, see who’s the best) in a pentathlon to benefit the park. In addition to the matches, you’ll enjoy performances by the Knicks City Dancers and Marching Cobras at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, hosted by Andrea Fasano. May 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hudson River Park’s Pier 40 (W. Houston and West St.), free, hudsonriverpark.org

FILM

“Popeye”

See Robin Williams in his first full-length film as the iconic spinach-swilling sailor when the Museum of the Moving Image screens 1980’s “Popeye.” He swaggers around on 35mm print opposite Shelley Duvall as the oft-bereft Olive Oyl, directed by Robert Altman. Author David Itzkoff will introduce the film, then stay to sign copies of his new book, “Robin,” about the actor’s life and untimely death. May 19, 1:30 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Ave., Queens, $15, movingimage.us