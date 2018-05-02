The best things to do in New York City this weekend, May 3-6

Give Pluto the respect it deserves, eat everything at the Queens International Night Market, browse the year's biggest art fair and more things to do in NYC this weekend.

TALKS

The Street Photography of Garry Winogrand

Garry Winogrand was one of the top photographers of the 1960s-70s, and a leader of the street style photography movement. On Thursday, author Geoff Dyer appears at the School of Visual Arts to discuss his new book, The Street Philosophy of Garry Winogrand, which offers a fresh, funny and insightful take on the photographer’s life, inspiration and work. The book features 100 images from Winogrand’s collection, including 18 never-before-seen shots, plus original essays. May 3, 7-9 p.m., School of Visual Arts, Room 120, 214 E. 21st St., free, sva.edu

MOMPRENEURS

In Her Shoes at Bloomingdale’s

Being a mom is hard, and it can be isolating — but in New York, you’re never alone. Bloomingdale’s and Peanut, the social app for “women who happen to be mamas,” are hosting a panel on modern motherhood and having a career called In Her Shoes. Hosted on the Shoe Floor (of course), the evening features panelists like designer Rebecca Minkoff and activist Jodie Patterson, plus champagne, light bites and an early Mother’s Day gift. May 3, 6 p.m., Bloomingdale’s, 59th St. at Fifth Ave., free, bloomingdales.com

MUSIC

Lonesome Traveler

On this Throwback Thursday, Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul and Mary) takes the stage at Schimmel Center to perform a concert of off-Broadway’s Lonesome Traveler, which tells the history of American folk music from Bob Dylan to James Taylor. Yarrow will perform your favorite songs from the likes of the Kingston Trio, Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez and Crosby, Stills, & Nash. There will also be a special tribute to Leonard Cohen. May 3, 7:30 p.m., Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce St., $29-$55, schimmelcenter.org

BOOKS

Chasing New Horizons

Still mad about Pluto being downgraded? Commiserate at the Intrepid Museum while hearing from the guys who led NASA’s first successful satellite mission to the planet (there, we said it). The event begins with a talk between Alan Stern and David Grinspoon from the historic New Horizons mission. They’ll also sign copies of “Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto,” followed by a (cash bar) reception. It’s free, but (ironically) space is limited. Arrive early to guarantee a spot. May 4, 7:30-10 p.m., Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, 46th St. at 12th Ave., free, intrepidmuseum.org

ARTS

Frieze New York

The Frieze Art Fair returns to Randall’s Island this weekend with works from over 1,000 of today’s top visual artists and 190 modern art galleries from around the world taking over Randall’s Island Park. Curated categories this year include “Live for Your Infotainment,” “Spotlight” and “Frame.” Featured artist Kapwani Kiwanga offers an open-air installation exploring movement and the architecture of exclusion. There are also artist talks and performances throughout the fest. May 4-6, Randall’s Island Park, 20 Randall’s Island, $48-$108, frieze.com

FOOD

Queens International Night Market

The cuisines of the world resume their residency at the Queens International Night Market in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. On Saturday nights beginning at 6 p.m., the bazaar modeled on Asian's bustling night markets brings together nearly 100 vendors that represent the borough’s rich cultural diversity: new items include Thai-style roasted crickets, chole bhature from India and Moldovan waffle rolls. Plus vendors, live music, games, performances and more. Admission is free, and all plates cost $6 or less. Saturdays starting May 5-Aug. 18, Sept. 29-Oct. 27, 6 p.m.-midnight, 47-01 111th St., Corona, queensnightmarket.com

SPRING

Liftoff: A Waterfront Kite Festival

Head to Brooklyn’s waterfront to enjoy spring weather, sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and the timeless joy of flying kites. Liftoff: A Waterfront Kite Festival is a fun and educational event where you can buy, create or bring kites, as well as parachutes, rockets and pinwheels. There will be music, jugglers, a bubble show and other family fun, kicking off a full season of free events at Brooklyn Bridge Park. May 5, Noon-2:30 p.m., Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1 Harbor View Lawn, Brooklyn, free, brooklynbridgepark.org

PARTY

Night at the Museum

As part of New York Art Week and Frieze New York, MoMA PS1 is hosting a Night at the Museum, where revelers can check out all of the new season’s exhibits in a festive atmosphere for all ages, with the museum staying open until midnight. To mark the occasion, there will be a one-night-only beer garden featuring pints poured from local breweries including Transmitter, Blue Point, and LIC Beer Project. There will also be live performances throughout the night. May 5, 8-11:59 p.m., MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Queens, $15, momaps1.org

FILM

“Twilight” Drinking Game

Indulge an old guilty pleasure by revisiting the “Twilight” movie franchise this Saturday during a drinking game that, hopefully, won’t leave you feeling like you’ve joined the ranks of the undead come Sunday. (“Finish your drink if Edward Cullen sparkles,” are you kidding? We’re not in our 20s anymore!) Videology’s Midnight Movie invites you to imbibe to survive one of the world’s most emo vampire stories (and that’s saying a lot). Maybe it’s time to switch to Team Jacob. May 5, 11:59 p.m., Videology, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, $12, videologybarandcinema.com

CRAFTS

Handmade Collective at Grand Bazaar

NY Handmade Collective (formerly Etsy New York) is partnering with the Upper West Side’s nonprofit marketplace Grand Bazaar for a shopping event dedicated to handmade crafts, fashion and housewares this Sunday. About 40 DIY artisans will join over 100 rotating weekly vendors, selling everything from paper goods and jewelry to clothing and cosmetics, with all profits going to local public schools. Refreshments are also for sale at the indoor/outdoor event. May 6, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W. 77th St., free, grandbazaarnyc.org