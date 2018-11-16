The Water Tower turns an NYC icon into a chic Brooklyn bar

Rooftop bars are so last season — the hottest new place to party is inside a Brooklyn water tower.

The Williamsburg Hotel took inspiration from an iconic part of the New York City skyline to create The Water Tower, a cozy lounge with unobstructed views of Manhattan from right on the waterfront. But that’s not the only view: Unlike the wooden water towers that still dot the roofs of most taller buildings in the city, The Water Tower was purpose-built as a chic see-and-be-seen space with glass walls for 360-degree views.

The walls are covered in giant posters with commiserating catchphrases (“Take my advice, I don’t use it anymore”) and well-worn slogans (“If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere”), creating a feeling that you’re not just seeing the city but also being seen. Opting for short sofas over chairs or benches, The Water Tower seems purpose-built for girls squads and date nights for those in long-term relationships. After hours, The Water Tower transitions into more of a nightclub feel with nightly DJs from around the world.

The cocktails will impress those used to paying for the location rather than the quality when it comes to rooftop bars with drinks like the Message in a Bottle (Bacardi rum, clarified milk punch, blue majik pineapple juice, Chinese cinnamon cordial) and Purple Rain (Empress gin, Cocchi Americano, Poire Williams, CBD oil) from beverage director Rael Petit.

On the food side, executive chef Nic Caicedo keeps it simple and seasonal with items like steak tartare, truffled grilled cheese sandwiches and a selection of raw seafood and caviar.

The Water Tower is located at 96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, open Wed-Sun 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Reservations can be made at watertower@thewilliamsburghotel.com.