21 Amazing Things to Do in NYC This Weekend, Dec. 13-16

We're sure you're already in line to check out the grand new Starbucks Reserve Roastery, but there's tons more to do in NYC this weekend, from climbing a building Spider-Man style to a Cookie Takedown and a wine and pizza party.

Hang like Spider-Man

The new movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is all about the many different people who have donned the spidey suit to save their cities, and you can be one of them at Sony Square NYC. The interactive exhibit include an immersive haptic installation — that means a suit that lets you feel movements that happen inside a video game — plus the chance to crawl up a building a la Spidey and tons more Insta-made photo ops. Through Jan. 27, 2019, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 25 Madison Ave., sony.com/square-nyc.html

The Cider House rules!

Brooklyn Cider House is turning one this week, and they’ve invited everyone to a Birthday Bash full of fun and the chance to be the first to try their three new cider releases. The restaurant will be transformed into a lounge and dance floor with a DJ, with free tastings and snacks from 8-9 p.m. and the party continuing until late. Dec. 13, 8 p.m., 1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick, free, RSVP at eventbrite.com

Prepare for your journey home

Going home for the holidays tends to bring up embarrassing moments about your past. Confront — and own — them on your own terms at Mortified, where comedians share artifacts from their teenage years like journals and home movies, and find a way to ease the pain of adolescence. Dec. 13, 7 p.m., 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, must be 21+, $10, littlefieldnyc.com

Get silly at the South Street Seaport

Target is bringing an open-air party for families to one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. The South Street Seaport is hosting two nights of sing-along caroling, non-stop dancing to tunes from a giant red boombox, a holiday light show, photo ops in a sleigh and games, all free. Dec. 13, 5-9:30 p.m., 89 South St.

Find your perfect shade of red

Red was the signature color of Gabrielle Chanel, whose first lipstick was a vermillion red in 1924. Her makeup empire is paying tribute to that first look with Le Rouge Chanel, a pop-up shop featuring limited-edition products in a space made for Instagram with tons of photo ops all reimagining the color. Register for free numerology, lipsology and makeup sessions ahead of your visit. Through Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 5 E. 57th St., lerougechanel.eventbrite.com

Art after dark

And here you thought MoMA PS1 was just a summer venue. Spend a winter’s Night at the Museum, where Bonaventure will put on a show and you can browse Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts after-hours, then snuggle up inside the VW Dome with hot chocolate and churros by La Newyorkina and mulled wine by Pumphouse Wines. You can even get a little shopping done at the International Space Station selling handmade ceramics by over 100 artists, with proceeds benefitting various charities. Dec. 14, 8 p.m.-midnight, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Queens, $15, eventbrite.com

Artists confront gun violence

The gun violence epidemic is getting a thoughtful exploration by Bang Bang Gun Amok II, a 24-hour performance marathon of how gun culture is embedded in the history of the U.S. Artists, activists, scholars, Lower East Side youth and gun violence survivors are gathering at University Settlement for a night of reflection and confronting how we can change the course of history. Dec. 14, 6 p.m., Speyer Hall, 184 Eldridge St., $5-$20, 18 and under free, abronsartscenter.org

Pizza, Wine and Movie

Brooklyn’s only rooftop winery may be hibernating for winter, but the Brooklyn Reds team is celebrating the holidays with two Pizza, Wine and Movie nights at BK Roasting Company. See How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Friday or Elf on Saturday, which also continues into a Bad Sweater DJ Dance Party (8 p.m.-1 a.m., $10) The events also double as a Toys for Tots drive — bring a new, unopened toy and get a free glass of wine. Your ticket to each night’s festivities also includes your first drink and two slices of pizza. Dec. 15-16, 4-8 p.m., 200 Flushing Ave., $30, rooftopreds.com

Coming to America party

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Eddie Murphy’s greatest movie (yeah, we said it) at the Knockdown Center in Queens with themed areas, food and drinks inspired by the film, performances and live music. Come dressed up as your favorite character from the film or “bring a 1980s vibe with you.” Note that the evening begins with the screening, which is sold out, but tickets are still available for the full interactive party starting at 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. (!) Dec. 15, 52-19 Flushing Ave., eventbrite.com

See where the bubbles are made

Egg creams and other seltzer-based drinks used to be huge in Brooklyn, but today there’s only one seltzer company left in Brooklyn still making fizzy goodness. Tour the Gomber Seltzer Works with the Brooklyn Seltzer Boys and the City Reliquary (then check out their vintage seltzer bottle collection) and learn all about the process and business of fizz — and yes, there’s an egg cream for everyone. Dec. 15, 12:30 p.m., 855 E. 92nd St., Brooklyn, $25, artful.ly

Find a perfect handmade gift

The best of Etsy, the ultimate online indie craft market, comes to the brick-and-mortar world inside the Brooklyn Historical Society with more than 60 vendors selling everything from natural beauty products to handmade clothing and more. Dec. 15-16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn, free, handmadecavalcade.com

Two rare holiday classics revived

National Sawdust is bringing two long-ago holiday silent classics back to the big screen, accompanied by a live score. Created by lightbulb inventor Thomas Edison’s own studio between 1905-1910, A Christmas Carol and The Night Before Christmas have been digitally remastered and will be scored by electronic artist Ricardo Romaneiro with five musicians, plus live narration by Hannah Sumner. Dec. 16, 7 p.m., 80 N. Sixth St., Brooklyn, $25, nationalsawdust.org

Time for cookies

Santa isn’t the only one getting an unlimited supply of cookies for Christmas. Get to the Brooklyn Cookie Takedown 2018 this Sunday at Lot 45 to taste the best holiday treats from more than 20 amateur bakers daring to think outside of the traditional gingerbread and sugar cookie box. Dec. 16, 3-5 p.m., 411 Troutman St., Brooklyn, $25, brownpapertickets.com

Things to Do in NYC: Ongoing

Smorgasburg at night

Their outdoor markets may be done for the season, but you’ve got two ways to experience Smorgasburg this winter. Opening Fridays through Dec. 21 is the Smorgasburg x Vice Night Market, with 11 food vendors and DJs at Brooklyn venue Villain (307 Kent St.) and the Smorgasburg Winter Market, opening Nov. 3-4 on weekends through March 2019 inside Atlantic Center with 30 food vendors and 20 Brooklyn Flea vendors at 625 Atlantic Ave. smorgasburg.com

King Kong takes over Broadway

It took five years to bring King Kong the musical from Australia to Broadway, but that impressive 20-foot ape — who is entirely too lifelike thanks to a team of 14 puppeteers — was worth every moment of waiting. Don’t wait to see this show at the Broadway Theatre for the most thrilling night you’ll have at a Broadway show. Open-ended run, 1681 Broadway, $114 and up, kingkongbroadway.com

Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday

Did you know Mickey got his big break in New York? After getting his start at the Broadway Theatre in 1928, Walt Disney’s most famous creation is back, this time in the Meatpacking District. The pop-up gallery — what else? — is called Mickey: The True Original and reveals relics from the Disney Vault among original artworks by modern artists both internationally known and local stars. Plenty of Insta-worthy moments, an ice cream booth by Ample Hills and other surprises await. Nov. 8-Feb. 10, 2019, Tues-Sun from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 60 10th Ave., $38, showclix.com

Beyond the Campbell’s Soup cans

Who is Andy Warhol? The Whitney Museum goes on a vast journey to find out in its major winter exhibit Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again, opening Nov. 12. The show peels back his carefully crafted persona, the show looks at how Warhol changed the role of artists in society, including new materials discovered after his death in 1987. Nov. 12-March 31, 2019, 99 Gansevoort St., included with admission: $25 adults, free for kids 18 and under; whitney.org

The Big Apple Circus swings again

New look, new acts, new food — everything is new at the Big Apple Circus, which is under new management for its 41st season. A major makeover aimed to attract millennials has brought a glamorous spiegeltent to the grounds, serving cocktails by Pamela Wiznitzer and pre-show entertainment, while the ring now has some world-famous acts like Desire of Flight in addition to longtime favorites. It’s worth a trip even if you’ve been before. Oct. 27-Jan. 27, 2019, Damrosch Park, 60 Lincoln Center Plaza, $29-$80, bigapplecircus.com

The sexy side of punk rock

Punk culture protested pretty much everything about what it saw as the mass-produced, repressed lives we were leading, often by using sexuality to transgress and defy expectations. New York’s lusty playground the Museum of Sex just opened a new exhibit Punk Lust: Raw Provocation 1971-1985, an immersive gallery with over 300 artifacts spanning various archives and private collections. Though their clothing and songs, punks helped women shed the societal expectations they had been held to and picked up where glam rock left off to allow men to explore a more fluid side of their sexuality. Through Nov. 30, 2019, 233 Fifth Ave., $19.50, museumofsex.com