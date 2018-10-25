The best things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend 2018

Halloween falls on a Wednesday in 2018 — by then, we’ll be well and truly part of the undead after partying from Thursday to Sunday before the big night. You should of course catch the last weekend of the Spooky Pumpkin Garden, take a ton of artsy haunted house pics at Nightmare Machine and pick a pumpkin to carve. But there are also tons of parties happening all weekend, from sexy black tie affairs and sing-along screenings of Rocky Horror Picture Show, lavishly themed parties and warehouse concerts. Here’s your ultimate guide to things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend.

Things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend: What’s your favorite scary movie?

Immersive screening masters Little Cinema throw it back to 1996 with a screening of Wes Craven’s Scream at the Brooklyn Museum, enhanced with dancing by The Love Show, trivia and more surprises. Tickets are $25 and include museum admission. Oct. 25, doors at 7 p.m., 200 Eastern Pkwy., showclix.com

The master of horror lives again

St. John's Lutheran Church in Greenwich Village provides an appropriately dramatic setting for the 10th annual H.P. Lovecraft Festival. Lit by candlelight and bathed in ghostly mist, you’re welcomed into the world of Arkham, populated by the award-winning Radiotheatre troupe. Each will perform a blood-curdling story to your fiendish delight to a live orchestral score. Oct. 25-28, doors at 7:30 p.m., 81 Christopher St., $24, radiotheatrenyc.com

A haunted house based on real events

The Deep End has turned its performance space into The Ridgewood Asylum, a terrifying interactive haunted house inspired by a real psychiatric hospital that was shut down in 1980 after reports of violent paranormal activity. Through Nov. 1, Tues-Sat 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Sundays 6-11 p.m., 1080 Wyckoff Ave., Queens, $10, theridgewoodasylum.com

A cereal crypt awaits

Who knows what tasty treats lurk in the crypt that’s opened up beneath the Kellogg’s NYC Café. The Pop-Tarts Trick & Treat Café is a real haunted house with zombies and scary surprises around every corner — survive, and your reward is tasting a new Pop-Tart product before it comes out, plus more Halloween-themed treats once you’re back topside. Oct. 24-25, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 26-27, 2-11 p.m., 31 E. 17th St., $20 at the door, kelloggsnyc.com

Where nothing ever dies

Death is only the beginning for the nation’s best taxidermy artists, gathering at the Bell House for Wunderkammer: A Taxidermy Showcase and Competition. See their most creative creatures at a living cabinet of curiosities with themed cocktails (your first drink is free), an interactive sideshow by The No Ring Circus, demonstrations and fierce makeup sessions. Oct. 25, doors at 7 p.m., 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $10-$12, thebellhouseny.com

Let the flavors be free

Fanta is introducing three new flavors… with a Halloween-themed escape room. Why not! Flavors That Thrill is a one-night-only experience of spooky puzzles and challenges to be solved so the world can taste the new flavors. Oct. 25, 8-10 p.m., 39 W. 32nd St., fourth floor, free with RSVP, call 646-964-5783 or visit nyc.escape-entertainment.com

Things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend: Boogie among the books

The New York Public Library brings back its popular Library After Hours party on Friday night, with Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn judging your best literature-inspired costumes. The library has also pulled together a special one-night-only display of its spookiest photos, prints and 16mm films, plus arts & crafts, games and a DJ. The event is free, but a $15 ticket guarantees entry before 8 p.m. plus a 10% discount at the bar. Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m., 476 Fifth Ave., must be 21+, free, nypl.org

Get freaky in a museum

The Guggenheim Museum is throwing its first-ever Halloween party with Art After Dark. Fun includes after-hours access to its exhibits, live music by Angel + Dren, a wine and beer cash bar and a costume contest — no masks allowed though. Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-midnight, $50, guggenheim.org

Feel like you’re in a horror movie

Ready for horror that literally jumps off the screen? Regal Cinemas is bringing four of 2018’s top horror films — It, The Nun, Annabelle: Creation and Jigsaw — back for pulse-pounding showings their immersive 4DX theaters with motion-synchronized seats, fog, rain and smell effects. Oct. 26-Nov. 1, Union Square Stadium 14 and E-Walk Stadium 13, $10, regmovies.com

Enter the Warehouse of Horrors

BangOn!NYC has been making nightmares come true on Halloween for 10 years, and they’re throwing a two-night Warehouse of Horrors party this weekend to celebrate. Expect a festival-quality show with two stages of electronic and house music, plus all the usual BangOn! artistry like costumed dancers, slides and rides all set in an immersive haunted manor. Oct. 26-27, 485 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn, $85, bangon-nyc.com

A sensual affair

Those looking for a sexy affair are welcome at the Venetian Masquerade Ball, created in the spirit of the Italian parties where masks allowed everyone to indulge in their wildest fantasies. Though the evening is PG-13, you should still expect a playful night of leaving your inhibitions behind, starting with a sponsored open bar (9-10 p.m.) then roaming four floors of multiple DJs, contests for best masks and couple. Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., Stage48, 605 W. 48th St., $25 and up, eventbrite.com

Solve a murder mystery

Every year, a new unidentified skeleton mysteriously turns up at Mount Vernon Hotel and Museum — so even if you’ve found the culprit before, the game afoot is all new. Team up (or go it alone!) to solve the Halloween Murder Mystery by puzzling out the fate of the deceased by exploring the museum by candlelight and gathering clues. Oct. 26 & 27, 6:15 & 7:30 p.m., 421 E. 61st St., $25, mvhm.org

Things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend: Sink into the plush depths of hell

The home of Sleep No More is opening the doors of the immersive theater production for its annual McKittrick Masquerade: Inferno. Get a rare look inside their world with multiple floors to explore, plus an all-night open bar, sexy masquerade performances and live music all night — you won’t find a more decadent way to spend your night. Wear your most glamorous version of the darkest deviants of the night: witch, sorcerer, enchanter, vampire, beast, monster or decadent all-black. Oct. 26 & 27 at 10:15 p.m., Oct. 31 at 9:15 p.m., must be 21+ and in costume, 530 W. 27th St., $95-$485 GA/VIP tickets, $75-$95 for entry after 12:30 a.m., mckittrickhotel.com

Enter the world of Suspiria

Be part of Videology Bar & Cinema’s final weekend before they close their nerdy movie haven doors forever at the Suspiria Halloween Costume Party. Enter the world of the Tanz Dance Academy of Freiburg for a free day-to-night rager themed to the 1977 Italian horror film with decor right out of a fever dream, specialty cocktails and an appropriately moody soundtrack. Oct. 27, noon-4 a.m., 308 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, eventbrite.com

Scream for your beer

New York state’s best brewery (two years in a row!) promises a “special host” for its annual Halloween party and costume contest. Come for drink specials, scream contest, tarot cards readings, bites by The Meat Hook and more surprises. Best Dressed wins big bucks for future brews. Oct. 27, 8 p.m.-midnight, 333 Douglass St., Brooklyn, free entry, threesbrewing.com

Meet the creatures of the night

Every year, a parade of giant, fearsome-looking but playful ghouls courtesy of the Mettawee River Theater Company invade the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in a breathtaking processional. The night begins with a screening of 1922’s Nosferatu with live accompaniment from the most foreboding of instruments, the organ. Then prepare for some real life frights as ghouls, demons and witches make their way down the nave of the church. Oct. 27, 7-9 p.m., 10-midnight, 1047 Amsterdam Ave., $27.50, stjohndivine.org

Things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend: The sideshow comes to Williamsburg

Enter a World of Whimsy on top of Williamsburg at The William Vale Hotel’s rooftop bar Westlight, which will be transformed into a lounge where burlesque performances, contortionists and fire breathers will dazzle you while a DJ spins. Enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline with passed hors d’oeuvres and themed cocktails. Oct. 27, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $70-$90, eventbrite.com

Villain has a new home

Brooklyn’s event space Villain has a new home, which means A Nightmare on 3rd Street Halloween Party is on! There’s no end to the scares, with five DJs and cash prizes for best costumes. The party is free, but you must come in costume. Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., 307 Kent Ave., Brooklyn, must be 21+, free until 10 p.m., eventbrite.com

Experience heaven and hell

Join the always provocative and beautiful Dances of Vice for Cabaret de L'Enfer, their recreation of the Heaven and Hell nightclub parties of 1890s Paris set in the 19th-century halls of Capitale. Explore decadence and debauchery in multiple rooms with performances from the worlds of circus, aerial dance and cabaret, and you don’t want to show up in anything less than your angelic or wicked best. Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Capitale, 130 Bowery, $89 and up, dancesofvice.com

Win free beer for a year

Don’t fill up on candy! Fulton Hall beer bar is hosting a late-night dance party that includes a pumpkin pie eating contest, plus games, seasonal beers, ciders and cocktails. Stick around for the midnight costume contest — Best Dressed wins free beer for a year! Oct. 27, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Gotham Market at the Ashland, Fort Greene, 590 Fulton St., free

Things to do in NYC on Halloween weekend: Dance all night

After a season of outdoor parties at Brooklyn Mirage, Avant Gardner brings it back indoors for The Cityfox Halloween Festival, a sprawling multi-floor dance party. The moody night of downtempo lounge music stars 15 artists including Lee Burridge, DJ Tennis and &Me spread across four stages, or take a break in one of the seven themed rooms. Costumes strongly encouraged. Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-6 a.m., 140 Stewart Ave., Brooklyn, $90, residentadvisor.net

Truth is always stranger

Halloween may be all about the paranormal, but there’s plenty of real-life freaky stuff that goes down on the spookiest night of the year. Supernatural anthologist Ernie Diaz takes you on a darkly funny storytelling odyssey of why it’s not witches and werewolves but real-world weirdness like fascinating crimes and weirdos that come out on Halloween. Oct. 28, 3-4 p.m., Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Ave., Queens, $10, qedastoria.com

Play the past

Death comes for technology much sooner than the rest of us. Join the staff of Gizmodo for a haunted house full of obsolete fun. Play video games from the ‘80s, try out devices that seemed revolutionary but were actually silly, and don’t forget to wear a costume — best dressed wins an NES console. Oct. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Caveat, 21 A Clinton St., must be 21+, free with RSVP, eventbrite.com

Pups on the catwalk

The world’s largest Halloween event for pups has been saved! The 28th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade will actually take place in East River Park at the amphitheater, but with all the same elaborately costumed dogs and their matching owners strutting the catwalk to the delight of thousands of spectators — and for the first time, audiences worldwide thanks to ESPN, which will broadcast the event. Oct. 28, noon-3 p.m., free, info