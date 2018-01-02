Everything you have to do in NYC this frozen January

These events, foods and exhibits are worth leaving your apartment for during this record cold January.

BroadwayCon is a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how the people and process that makes Broadway tick. Credit: Getty Images

When it's this cold, the urge to hibernate is strong. Fight it with our guide to the must-do events, foods and exhibits this January.

The King of Pop commands you to dance

Though Michael Jackson has long gone to the dancefloor in the sky, Who’s Bad are the next best thing. Dubbed the “ultimate Michael Jackson experience,” this tribute show will play all the hits — and when else can you bust out an unironic moonwalk? Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $15, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, brooklynbowl.com

The art of Twin Peaks

Surreal, divisive and more than a little indecipherable, there’s no arguing that the return of Twin Peaks was just as weirdly beloved as the classic series. See it on the big screen, for free (advance reservation required), over three days at the Museum of Modern Art this month. Jan. 5-7, free, 11 W. 53 St., moma.org

Clueless live!

Bless Netflix for reminding us about the timeless gem that is Clueless. It’s every bit as good as it was when you fell in love with it during middle school, and A Drinking Game makes it even better with a live stage reading using costumes, props and a little (okay, a lot) of alcohol. Sat., Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $15, The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, ticketfly.com

A post shared by Improv Everywhere (@improvevery) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:51am PST

A dare to bare

It’s the coldest month of the year, which means it’s time for another No Pants Subway Ride. Improv Everywhere’s 17th annual ritual dares commuters to bare their legs in the name of fun, and we’ve never needed it more. Sun., Jan. 7, 3 p.m., free, various locations, improveverywhere.com

Eating season isn’t over yet

Just when you thought it was safe to make weight-loss resolutions comes NYC Restaurant Week, when you can try prix-fixe menus at some of the city’s landmark restaurants and hot newcomers for $29 at lunch and $42 at dinner. Reservations open Jan. 8, Jan. 22-Feb. 9, nycgo.com

Help the recovery effort

Last fall, wildfires cut through Sonoma County in a disaster that devastated homes and one of the world’s best wine regions. Help the recovery effort with a benefit dinner at Popina, with five courses and wine pairings all for $55. Tues., Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., 127 Columbia St., Brooklyn, email james@popinanyc.com

A post shared by NYC Winter Jazzfest (@nycwjf) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Jam to Winter Jazzfest

The largest annual survey of jazz music returns with Winter Jazzfest, eight days of performances taking over venues across the city. Highlights include Nicole Mitchell’s interrogation of the genre’s future through sci-fi, a two-day marathon of music with over 100 acts on two stages, and a British jazz showcase. Jan. 10-17, various locations, $20 and up, winterjazzfest.com

The Power of Bureaucrats

In case you needed a reminder about why it matters who’s in power at every level of government, the Museum of Jewish Heritage is holding a talk about how the Nazi government worked. It’s tied to their current exhibit on Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi pencil-pusher “just following orders” whose televised trial for war crimes publicized the atrocities of the Holocaust to the world. Wed., Jan. 10, 7 p.m., free (registration recommended), 36 Battery Place, Lower Manhattan, mjhnyc.org

Feel the Cuban heat

Nothing like a little Cuban music to warm your frozen feet. The Afro-Cuban All Stars orchestra span all of the island nation’s genres in a single show, tracing its musical history with internationally renown performers including Ruben Gonzalez and Manuel “The Guajiro” Mirabal. Sat., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $40 and up, 431 W. 16th St., highlineballroom.com

A post shared by Howie do. Designs (@howiedodesigns) on Jan 2, 2018 at 1:05pm PST

Dust off those pussy hats

A year into the Trump administration and things are pretty much as bad as we’d feared. It’s time for another Women’s March, taking place in more than 200 locations across the country. Last year’s protest had five million participants — if you weren’t angry then, it’s not too late to say #MeToo and stand up now. Sat., Jan. 20, Columbus Circle, womensmarchalliance.org

The art of the pig

Humanely-raised heritage pork is not only an extension of the farm-to-table ethos — these rare breeds pack in way more flavor than you’ll find in commercial pork. Experience the hugely creative walk-around tasting that is Cochon 555, where some of the city’s best chefs trot out one-of-a-kind dishes (bacon cotton candy, anyone?) alongside free-flowing cocktails, wine and cheese. Sun., Jan. 21, $130-$200, 849 Sixth Ave., cochon555.com

Don’t give up on dating yet

In Amanda Stauffer’s debut novel Match Made in Manhattan, the protagonist does find love through online dating — but that’s just the beginning of her problems. You’re sure to find some hope for the digital dating scene as Stauffer talks love with Hannah Orenstein, Elite Daily’s dating editor and professional matchmaker. Wed., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., $15.99 (includes signed book), 828 Broadway, strandbooks.com

The Love of Journaling - Bullet Journal https://t.co/aCQdJqOvlR pic.twitter.com/7N7iyZfhWQ — Ryder Carroll (@rydercarroll) December 27, 2017

Learn how to bullet journal

The founder of Bullet Journaling — the art-meets-organization trend of 2017 — Ryder Carroll is coming to the William Vale Hotel for an intimate workshop to get you on the path to hacking your productivity. Thurs., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $40, 111 N. 12th St., eventbrite.com

Dance in a museum

The American Museum of Natural History’s after-hours dance party One Step Beyond is back this month. On deck at the Rose Center for Earth and Space are Toro Y Moi, Nathaniel Jay and Working Women, with a beer and wine cash bar. If you need a break, take a ride through space with Liam Neeson at the Hayden Big Bang Theater. Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $26, 200 Central Park W., amnh.org

Behind the scenes of Broadway

If seeing Broadway shows is just the beginning for you, then BroadwayCon is the place to hear about the hottest upcoming projects, meet your favorite Broadway actors and become part of the amazing fan community at acting workshops, panels and sing-alongs. Jan. 26-28, Javits Center, $90-$220, broadwaycon.com

Plan your next getaway

Because none of us were ready for Christmas break to end, head to the New York Times Travel Show to daydream about your next vacation. In its 15th year, the show is bigger than ever with over 550 exhibitors representing 170 destinations, plus expert panels, cultural performances and family activities. Jan. 26-28, $20 adults, free under 18, Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St.

A post shared by Greenpoint Beer And Ale Co. (@greenpoint.beer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

All hail Brooklyn beer

Drink your way across Brooklyn without putting a dent in your MetroCard at the Best of Brooklyn Food & Beer Festival. Back for a second year at Industry City, you’ll find unlimited tastings of the borough’s breweries from Braven to Wartega, plus grub from more than 20 restaurants and live music. Sat. Jan. 27, timed entry from noon-8 p.m., $39-$139, 220 36th St., Sunset Park, bestofbrooklynfestival.com

Play the first video games

This month is your last chance to play Video Arcade, the Museum of the Moving Image’s collection of 23 classic games from the height of the arcade craze in the early 1980s. Yeah, many of them are on consoles now, but there’s nothing like playing Space Invaders, Donkey Kong and Pac-Man as their creators intended. Through Jan. 28, 36-01 35 Ave., Astoria, $15 admission, movingimage.us

Dream big, friends

We’ve all made resolutions, right? In The Dark Backward, Bill Paxton and Judd Nelson have a big one: They want to go from garbage men to showbiz stars — and almost manage it thanks to a bizarre accident. See the 1991 cult favorite followed by a Q&A with director Adam Rifkin as part of Alamo Drafthouse’s Weird Wednesday series. Wed., Jan. 31, 9:30 p.m., 445 Albee Square W., drafthouse.com