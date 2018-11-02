10 Amazing Things to Do in NYC This Weekend, Nov. 2-4

Laugh along with the crew of Clip Show as they put on SNL-style sketches about the absurdities of history — their show is new every month because that's just the world we live in.

Things to do in NYC: Smorgasburg is back!

Their outdoor markets may be done for the season, but you’ve got two ways to experience Smorgasburg this winter. Opening Fridays Nov. 2-Dec. 21 is the Smorgasburg x Vice Night Market, with 11 food vendors and DJs at Brooklyn venue Villain (307 Kent St.) and the Smorgasburg Winter Market, opening Nov. 3-4 on weekends through March 2019 inside Atlantic Center with 30 food vendors and 20 Brooklyn Flea vendors at 625 Atlantic Ave. smorgasburg.com

Things to do in NYC: Find a new furry BFF

Spring to fall is the busiest time at the ASPCA Kitten Nursery and Adoption Center, which fills up almost immediately with cats and kittens. Now that kitten season is over, Novempurr is all about finding the last of this year’s newcomers a home — all adoptions also include a free toy to ease the kitties’ transition. Or you can still help by fostering! Nov. 2-16, 424 E. 92nd St., aspca.org

Things to do in NYC: See the artists of New York

The Art Students League has been nurturing New York City artists since 1893, and this Friday marks the opening of their Masters Exhibit featuring 100 never-before-seen works from some of the League's most distinguished alumni from 1900 to the present, including Norman Rockwell, Mark Rothko, Fairfield Porter and many more. Additional works on display at 511 Gallery (252 Seventh Ave., Suite 12J) and Hirschl & Adler (41 E. 57th St., ninth floor). Through Dec. 1, 215 W. 57th St., theartstudentsleague.org

Things to do in NYC: Drink your apples responsibly

It’s the height of the apple harvest, and Cider Week is your chance to take advantage of the season’s bounty at events all over the city. New York state’s cider scene is booming, and Cider Week celebrates the best ranging from tastings and food pairings to panels and game nights. In addition to pairing dinners, tastings, brewer meet-and-greets and more, try more than 100 varieties in one place at the Lower East Side Cider Fest (Nov. 8). Nov. 2-11, ciderweeknyc.com

Things to do in NYC: Look into the crystal ball

Interested in where food is heading? The annual Food Loves Tech convention returns to Brooklyn on Nov. 2-3, laying out a spread of the latest kitchen gadgets and the hottest new foods to sample, all to show how we’ll be eating in the not-so-distant future. $75, foodlovestech.com

Things to do in NYC: Sip your last rooftop wine for the season

Nov. 3-4 is the final weekend of the season for Rooftop Reds, the only winery that grows its grapes right here in the city. Enjoy your last sips among the vines this weekend, when all wine must go — that means 40% off all bottles to go, one complimentary glass of Rooftop Reds keg wine for all and discounts on additional glasses of wine. Register for one of their two-hour time slots on eventbrite.com. Brooklyn Navy Yard Bldg. 275, 299 Sands St.

Things to do in NYC: It’s not winter yet!

Rough weather blew the Meatpacking District’s annual Harvest Fest to Nov. 3, so this Saturday is time for more fall fun. The free outdoor artisanal market brings together the neighborhood’s restaurants, local boutiques and cultural institutions with activities including a VR experience, dog runway show, arts & crafts, a dance class, mini massages and facial treatments, and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Hudson River Park’s 14th Street Park, free, meatpacking-district.com

Things to do in NYC: Get the dating tips you need

Because you’re looking for that special someone to keep you warm this winter, you need Lane Moore’s tips on how to play Tinder before it plays you. Her long-running show Tinder Live! comes to Littlefield this Saturday with special guests, with special guests Kyle Ayers and Connor Ratliff providing the necessary comic relief. Nov. 3, 8 p.m., 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, $15, littlefieldnyc.com

Things to do in NYC: Laugh about history

You’ve seen them on Funny of Die, now watch the sketch comedy troupe Clip Show in real life at the People’s Improv Theater. This month’s batch of SNL-style sketches call out the absurdities of historical events from the bubonic plague to World War I, sticking to the comedy formula of tragedy + time. Nov. 3, 9:30 p.m., 123 E. 24th St., $11, todaytix.com

Things to do in NYC: Ready, set, run!

November kicks off with the biggest race of the city’s calendar: the TCS New York City Marathon, taking over the five boroughs on Nov. 4. Whether you need a place to carbo-load before the race or want know the best spots to cheer on the runners, we’ve got your guide.