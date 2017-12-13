10 things to do in NYC, get your ugly Christmas sweater ready!

COMEDY

In A World: The Dating Show

A fledgling couple is invited to go on their first date in front of a live audience as comedians improvise a scene around them. It could be the best night of your life, too, whether cupid strikes or two real humans awkwardly fall apart in front of your eyes. Dec. 14, 8 p.m., The PIT Loft, 154 W. 29th St., $7, thepit-nyc.com

THEATER

Cruel Intentions: The Musical

Following a sold-out run earlier this year, Cruel Intentions: The Musical brings its bittersweet symphony back to Le Poisson Rouge. The stage adaptation of the 1999 film opened this week and has already been extended due to popular demand. The story, in which siblings wager over their sexual prowess, pays direct homage to the movie, but adds a full score of ‘90s hits. Not quite a parody, but still poking fun at the source material, it’s a show for “Every You, Every Me.” Through Feb. 19, Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., $49-$109, cruelmusical.com

SHOPPING

Very Merry Holiday Hours

Cram in some extra holiday shopping with bonus hours and special deals from some of your favorite (or soon-to-be-favorite) shops in the Meatpacking District. On Thursday, over 35 retailers will have their doors open late, sharing a festive shopping atmosphere with cocktails, light bites and extras like free massages at Exhale Spa and ornament-making at Doyle & Doyle. Plus, you can take home prizes by showing your receipts from other shops at Little West Wines. Dec. 14, 6-9 p.m., Meatpacking District, free, meatpacking-district.com

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

December Babies Birthday Party

December babies got a bum deal, with birthdays falling when there seems to be no room for celebrating anything but end-of-year holidays. But The Skint loves you, kiddos, and it’s throwing you a birthday party at Littlefield with much booze, balloon animals, a magic show, cake, live music by DJ Donwill, loot bags and more surprises. December babies get in free (with ID); those who love them are just $5. Dec. 15, 10:30 p.m., Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, free-$5, ticketfly.com

HOLIDAYS

The Xmas Pop Sing-Along

Are you the one who starts playing carols nonstop at Thanksgiving? Do you have a favorite cover of White Christmas? Then you’re in for a treat at Union Hall’s group karaoke event this Friday. The lineup will feature hits from pop stars ranging from David Bowie to Jack Skellington, Mariah Carey to the Grinch. You’ll enjoy free milk and cookies, themed cocktails (which might make the lyrics more handy than you expect), a contest for best outfit and pictures with Santa. Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m., Union Hall, 702 Union St., Brooklyn, $10, unionhallny.com

BRUNCH

Jingle Bell Rock-ing Brunch

You can warm up for the holidays with traditional pastimes, or slip into your sexy Santa outfit and celebrate with the Jingle Bell Rock-ing Brunch at 5th & Mad. Brunchers are invited to dress in their Mean Girls best and play along with movie-themed games (like winning a free shot if you’re the first to shout “Fetch!” on cue, or running for Spring Fling King and Queen). Enjoy an hour of unlimited prosecco at noon or buy custom cocktails like the Glen Coco. Dec. 16, Noon-5 p.m., 5th & Mad, 7 E. 36th St., $30, 5thandmad.com

CONTEST

Bierhaus NYC Ugly Sweater Contest

Your ugly sweater could score you some points — if you manage to impress Santa, who’ll be judging the Ugly Sweater Contest at Bierhaus NYC. After three winners are awarded their prizes, Santa will serve all participants a free beer from a freshly tapped keg. In addition to beer, they’ll be serving hot apple cider and mulled wine, with specials on “shot skis” that let you knock one back with your three most coordinated friends. Dec. 16, 9-11 p.m., Bierhaus NYC, 712 Third Ave., free, bierhausnyc.com

BRUNCH

Ugly Sweater Brunch

Williamsburg loves a boozy brunch, and it only gets better when you add ironic fashion to the mix. An Ugly Sweater Brunch is the perfect pairing for the holidays, and it goes down at Krisp Studios on Saturday. It blends sweet and savory catering from Krisp Events, specialty cocktails (featuring a chipotle bloody mary) and music by DJ Copenhagen. Plus, it’s the first annual event, so the cherry on top is what Brooklynites love best of all: getting there first. Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m., Krisp Studios, 23 Beadel St., Brooklyn, $58, krispevents.com

HARRY POTTER

Harry and the Potters Yule Ball

Leave the Muggle world behind for one magical, musical night when you attend the Harry and the Potters Yule Ball. Celebrate everything you shamelessly love about the series, featuring some of the best-known bands inspired by the books. In addition to Harry and the Potters, there will be performances by Draco and the Malfoys, the Moaning Myrtles, the Potter Puppet Pals and Kwikspell. Your ticket supports activism fund the Harry Potter Alliance. Dec. 16, 5:30-9:30 p.m., The Bell House, 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $20, thebellhouseny.com

MOVIE

United Palace Open House

This year, take your family to one of the city’s most majestic cinemas for your annual viewing of It’s a Wonderful Life. The United Palace Open House begins with crafts, snacks, live music and photos with Santa, followed by a student showcase from the Dance Project of Washington Heights. There’s a pre-show talk with the daughter of Donna Reed, then the movie begins at 3:30. It’s free if you attend the day’s interfaith service at the United Palace House of Inspiration. Dec. 17, Noon, United Palace, 4140 Broadway, Free-$15, unitedpalace.org