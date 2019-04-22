Things to do in NYC for Earth Day 2019

Spring is the perfect time for jaded New Yorkers of all walks of life to peel back their layers and let the sunshine warm their hearts as they get reacquainted with the great outdoors. But if you have paid any attention over the past few decades or so, you may have heard that our planet has been hurting from some of the man-made poisonous pollutants that are affecting the environment. With today being Earth Day, here are a few different events happening around the city that can help raise awareness on how we can better operate as co-habitants on this green rock hurtling through space while having a little fun in the process.

Things to do in NYC for Earth Day

“Bee a Pollinator” at the Queens County Farm Museum

Queens Farm will be inviting environmentalists of all ages to come for a party and tractor-drawn hayride this Earth Day with a discussion on bees in the farm’s apiary. The event will also include a beeswax candle-making class as well as instructions on how to make your own seed balls to grow wildflowers and other snacks that bees will enjoy! At 3:30 p.m., the farm will hold a special ceremony where they will be planting six chestnut trees on the grounds.

Today, noon-3:30 pm, $10-$12 (with 10 percent coupon for the Farm store), Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens

Van Leeuwen and MatchaBar ice cream happy hour

The NYC ice cream institution and MatchaBar will be teaming up for a new collaboration titled Vegan Green Planet and will be celebrating with an Earth Day ice cream happy hour at the bar Make Believe in the SIXTY LES hotel. Customers will receive one free scoop of this delicious treat with special happy hour prices with every serving after. There will also be a DJ spinning music to accompany your snacks and the wonderful seventh-floor view.

Today, free, Make Believe in the SIXTY LES Hotel, 190 Allen St., 7th floor

Earth Day 5K Green Tour

This 5K walking tour between the West Village and Chelsea will take you through such green areas in the city as a river ecology school on the Hudson River, a waste and recycling center, a zero-waste office, and a gorgeous rooftop farm. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Just Salad.

Today, four times (10:20 a.m., noon, 12:20 p.m. and 12:40 p.m.), $30-$50, earthdayinitiative.org

Earth Day in Washington Square Park

This afternoon, Washington Square Park Youth Activities Coordinator “Miss Debbie” will be hosting an Earth Day celebration full of activities for kids looking to learn how to reduce their carbon footprints. Miss Debbie will lead a Zero-Waste Weaving session where children will build a quilt made entirely of recyclable plastic bags. She will also teach children how to make seed bombs to grow wildflowers for the dwindling bee population to feed on.

Today, 2-4 p.m., free, Washington Square Park