Things to Do with Kids During Winter Break at NYC Schools

See how technology is helping humans become extraordinary at Bionic Me, now open at the New York Hall of Science.

Even though New York City schools just had a winter break for Christmas, they're closed again from Feb. 17-22. Don't give in to cabin fever — we've got some ideas for things to do with kids, many of them free (and even educational!)

Reach New Heights

Kids love robots, and they always want to jump higher and run faster. The New York Hall of Science’s new exhibit Bionic Me lets them do all that and much more by showing how augmenting our bodies through technology is helping people achieve the impossible. Through May 5, free with admission ($16 adults, $13 kids up to 13), 47-01 111th St., Queens, nysci.org

Full STEAM ahead

Marvels like the Space Shuttle Enterprise and fighter jets produced by the scientists, engineers and mathematicians are the stars of the Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum. During Intrepid Kids Week, aspiring STEAM professionals can learn how to get on the track to building them one day with kid-sized activities for all ages including guests and events all over the museum, from live animal shows to talks with astronauts, a pop-up planetarium, hands-on activities and workshops on how things fly. Through Feb. 23, $33 adults, $24 children 5 and up, Pier 86, intrepidmuseum.org

Hit the Parks

It’s Kids Week at the Department of Parks & Recreation, with a jam-packed week of events led by park rangers in all five boroughs. Activities include everything from exploring Pelham Bay Park (the city’s largest) to learning about the birds of prey you can spot in the city and how to build a shelter if you find yourself lost in the wild. Free, nycgovparks.org

Take a Trip to the Zoo

Don’t let a little chill keep you from the Bronx Zoo — there are plenty of animals like bison and snow leopards that are enjoying it! And now through Feb. 28, so can you when each purchase an adult Total Experience ticket is good for one free Total Experience child ticket with the promo code KIDGOESFREE. Adults tickets $28.95, bronxzoo.com

Movies for Kids Beyond Disney and Pixar

As North America’s largest film festival for children and teens, the New York International Children’s Film Festival is dedicated to sharing thoughtful, provocative and intelligent short films and features for children and teens ages 3-18. You’ll find dozens of animated, live action, documentary, virtual reality and experimental films from over 30 countries. Feb. 22-March 17, tickets $12-$14, nyicff.org

Learn About the City

Got bigger kids who just don’t want to take a week off from learning? Bring them to the Museum of the City of New York. Frolic with the iconic teddy bear in green overalls Corduroy in an exhibit of Don Freeman’s work (also featuring Pet of the Met and Hattie the Backstage Bat) and take part in special family-oriented events all week related to current exhibits about baseball icon Jackie Robinson, the life of Chinese immigrants in the city and how diseases spread. All free with admission, $18 adults, free for kids 19 and under, 1220 Fifth Ave., mcny.org