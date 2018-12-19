Kraft is rescuing Times Square visitors with free grilled cheese sandwiches

Ease the stress of Times Square with a free grilled cheese sandwich courtest of Kraft for one day only.

Being in Times Square this time of year is an endurance event — and to help you keep up, Kraft is sending out free grilled cheese sandwiches for one day only.

Whether you’re there to see one of the hot new Broadway shows that just opened, checking out attractions like Gulliver’s Gate or the NFL theme park, or taking a photo with the giant New Year’s Eve numbers, there’s plenty of things to do in Times Square this month.

Kraft can’t solve the crowds or traffic, but it can help you cope by putting a hot grilled cheese sandwich in your hand — for free. On Thursday, Dec. 20, from noon-6 p.m., you can text CHZ to 797979 with your name, location and number of grilled cheese sandwiches (up to four per phone number) to get a free Kraft grilled cheese sandwich delivered right to you.

The holiday promotion is primarily for parents trying to help a kid having a meltdown, but a Kraft rep tells us you won’t be turned away for being over 18. The free grilled cheese sandwiches are assembled at the Five Guys on 42nd Street and will be delivered by either bike messenger or on foot to any location on Broadway or Seventh Avenue between 42nd and 47th streets.

“The service is a rush service, and once you text your order you will receive updated ETA information,” says a Kraft rep, with location updates as they get closer. Think of it as Uber for your belly.

There’s a limit of four grilled cheese sandwiches per mobile number — find all the fine print here. And please tip your delivery person generously.