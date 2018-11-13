TrendingNYC: This fake phone repair shop hides a free gallery

This new phone repair shop in SoHo doesn’t fix anything, yet people are lining up to get inside — to have their world turned literally upside down. Behind the facade of a typically sketchy cellphone repair shop hides InVisible NY, a totally surreal and totally free gallery experience that lit up Instagram over the weekend. And did we mention there are free concerts?

Arrive ready to explore five different rooms at 435 Broadway, from a meditative rock garden that looks like it came more from outer space than Japan to a ‘70s-style living room recreated on the ceiling. The pop-up is open through Nov. 20, with musical performances by Lizzo and Lion Babe (Nov. 15) and Lauren Jauregui and Armani White (Nov. 17).

So what’s up with the fake phone repair shop concept? InVisible is actually a plug for Visible, Verizon’s new pay-as-you-go wireless service that’s entirely app-based. The name plays on the fact that Visible has no brick-and-mortar stores — think a real-life 404 Not Found page.

The idea is you start out lost and confused, and as you come into the light of Visible with unlimited messages, minutes and data for $40 per month, you find tranquility and clarity.

That’s only if you have an iPhone though — the nationwide service is only available on iOS. You don’t need to have one to check out InVisible, but you do need to RSVP for a time slot between noon and 9 p.m.

