Urbanspace NYC's latest food hall is coming to Midtown

On March 28, the team behind some of your favorite pop-ups and holiday markets will open a permanent food hall inside the General Electric Building at 570 Lexington.

Treat yourself to delicious eats inside the epic General Electric Building when Urbanspace NYC opens its latest food hall on March 28. Photo: Urbanspace NYC

Food halls are at once a culinary dream and nightmare. With so many delicious options to choose from, I’ve spent hours wandering Smorgasburg or Dekalb Market Hall, only to find myself discouraged by the long lines and fear of too-small portions for steep prices. Paralyzed by indecision, I’ll end up leaving without tasting a single morsel.

Yet food halls keep multiplying in New York City, finding new urban spaces in which to cram as many yums as you can imagine. Speaking of urban spaces, UrbanspaceNYC, the founders of some of your favorite pop ups, holiday markets and food markets (including Urbanspace Vanderbilt, the Holiday Shops at Bryant Park and Mad. Sq. Eats) is launching a new food hall in Midtown at the end of March — at 570 Lexington Ave., inside the historic General Electric Building.

(Even if you suffer from food hall paralysis like I do, it’ll be worth a visit to admire the architecture, at the least.)

Urbanspace will occupy the ground floor (out of 50!) in the stunning Art Deco skyscraper. There are 19 confirmed food vendors, including Taim (Israeli and vegetarian fare), Rockaway Clam Bar (a new seafood offering from the founders of Red Hook Lobster Pound), Takumi Taco (Japanese-Mexican fusion) and Bobwhite Counter (fried chicken and soul food).

On the beverage side, look for cold-pressed juices and smoothies from Liquiteria and craft beer from Top Hops Beer Shop.

And we’re ready for lunch.

Urbanspace 570 Lexington opens on Wed., March 28. Hours: Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m, and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find more info at Urbanspacenyc.com.