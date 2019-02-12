Desserts To End Your Valentine's Day on the Sweetest Note

The best part of any meal is dessert, so we’ve rounded up some sweet ways to end your romantic night on Valentine's Day. (And if you still need some last-minute ideas for things to do, we got u fam.)

Snowball Coconut Kakigori For Two

Yes, it’s already cold outside, but The Lobster Club’s mountain of indulgence that is the Snowball Coconut Kakigori For Two must be climbed and conquered. Bringing a taste of tropics, this fluffy and sweet Japanese dessert is made with layers of coconut, shaved ice infused with creamy coconut milk and rum toffee, with the option to add a shot of aged rum. 98 E. 53rd St., thelobsterclub.com

Sharing Fondue

Why choose one dessert Union Square chocolate emporium Max Brenner when you can try a little of everything? The Sharing Fondue ($25.50) collects all of their signature desserts on one plate: chocolate cheesecake crepe, after-party waffle, milk and white chocolate barks, chocolate sponge cake, strawberries and marshmallows, with your choice of two chocolates for dipping. 841 Broadway, maxbrenner.com

Banana Split

Give your Valentine’s an old school touch with this throwback dessert at the newly opened Farm to Burger. Forget gimmicks like gold leaf or crazy sprinkles — they just took took a classic Banana Split and elevated it with caramelized bananas, candied walnuts, salted caramel, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Get a root beer float to go with it for the ultimate retro date night. $9, 310 W. 40th St., farmtoburger.com

Sweetheart Conversation Cake

Necco’s candy conversation hearts may be taking 2019 off, but pastry chef Paola Marocchi is picking up the slack with her customizable Sweetheart Conversation Cake ($14) at Bodega Negra. Her tres leches cake comes with a chocolate card embossed with one of six phrases, including Mi Amor (My Love) and Se Feliz (Be Happy). One catch though: you have to preorder them by Feb. 13 at bodeganegrarestaurantmanagers@taogroup.com. 355 W. 16th St., bodeganegranyc.com

Mixed Berry Vacherin

Feel like splashing out? Two Michelin-starred chef Gabrial Kreuther just took over the kitchen at the Baccarat Hotel, and among his new Alsatian dishes this a feat or architecture. The Mixed Berry Vacherin is made with sculpted sheets of meringue-based vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream and mixed berry sorbet. 28 W. 53rd St., baccarathotels.com

Chocolate Cherry Bombe

The trendy chocolate ball dessert gets a delicate twist at Times Square seafood hotspot Legasea. Hiding inside the cherry-glazed dark chocolate shell is a vanilla rum parfait ball with a liquid cherry center. The Chocolate Cherry Bombe is $14 and available through Feb. 17, or get it for free as the finale to the special Valentine’s edition of the restaurant’s Sips in the City champagne tasting class ($75). 485 Seventh Ave., moxy-hotels.marriott.com

Pink Coco Hot Chocolate

If you spent all your money on bling for your boo, or didn’t have much to begin with, Maman Hudson is your destination. Order any of their pastries like the Nutella beignet or their own housemade Oreo cookies and get a free mug of Pink Coco Hot Chocolate, made with Vita Coco coconut milk, white chocolate wafers and beetroot. 205 Hudson St., mamannyc.com