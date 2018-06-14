Weekly Outdoor Movie Guide to New York, June 14-20

All through outdoor movie season, we'll be bringing you a weekly guide to the screenings happening in all five boroughs.

Summer means watching movies outdoors on lawns, rooftops and patios all over the five boroughs, and we’re bringing you a weekly guide to outdoor movies in New York City. Screenings are free unless stated otherwise. Showtime is at dusk (around 8 p.m.) unless stated otherwise. Note that arriving early to get the best seats is always a good idea, and many films have pre-show entertainment.

June 14

Men in Black (Albee Square, Downtown Brooklyn)

La La Land (Oculus Plaza, Lower Manhattan, 7:30 p.m.)

West Side Story (Greenbelt Recreation Center, Staten Island)

The Shape of Water (Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, Marcus Garvey Park, Manhattan)

Stonewall (Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, Manhattan)

June 15

Moonstruck (Hunters Point Park, Long Island City, 7 p.m.)

Chef (Oculus Plaza, Lower Manhattan, 7:30 p.m.)

The Rules of the Game (Washington Square Park, 8:30 p.m.)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Midland Field , Staten Island)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (Columbus Park , Manhattan)

Grease (Drive-in at Astoria Park Parking Lot, Queens)

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (Sunset Park, Brooklyn)

Pariah (McCarren Park Pool Deck, Brooklyn)

Sister Act (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, $30)

June 16

The Princess and the Frog (Oculus Plaza, Lower Manhattan, 7:30 p.m.)

Exit Music (Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn, $16)

Coming to America (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, $30)

Black Panther (Bloomingdale Park, Staten Island)

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat (Arthur Von Briesen Park, Staten Island)

The Greatest Showman (Little Flower Playground, Manhattan)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Amersfort Park, Brooklyn)

Black Panther (Red Hook Park in Red Hook Recreation Area, Brooklyn)

June 17

Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) (Bill Brown Playground, Brooklyn)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, $30)

June 18

The Breakfast Club (Bryant Park Lawn, 8:30 p.m.)

Rocky (Azul Rooftop)

Vertigo (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, $30)

June 19

Logan (Wright Brothers Playground, Manhattan)

Unlovable (The William Vale, Williamsburg, 7 p.m. $16)