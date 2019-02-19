The Oculus is turning into NYC's grandest screening room

Westfield World Trade Center is turning its Oculus into a red-carpeted screening room showing Academy Award-winning films (and those that should've won) ahead of the Oscars.

Oscar-winning movies deserve better than your laptop screen — so the Oculus is rolling out a literal red carpet and turning its soaring concourse into New York City's grandest screening room.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Academy Awards, revisit some old favorites as Lower Manhattan's popular Tribeca Drive-In series returns for its first winter season. Usually held outdoors under the white arches of the Westfield World Trade Center, the screenings have been moved inside to the Oculus, which is getting some Hollywood touches like glam fashion and accessory displays, Instagram photo ops and a stylish lounge.

Screenings are organized in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival and are free and open to the public, with first come, first served seating. Five screenings will be held from Feb. 21-24, with live music before showtime. Grab snacks from Westfield eateries like quiches by Epicerie Boulud and champagne gummy bears from Sugarfina at a concession stand before the show.

Here’s the schedule; for more information, visit westfield.com.

Thursday, Feb. 21: As Good as It Gets (1997) This comedy about a cranky man (Jack Nicholson) being changed by a dog also stars Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear and Cuba Gooding Jr., and won two Oscars out of five nominations. Doors at 5:30 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22: Field of Dreams (1989) Can you believe this Kevin Costner classic was nominated for Best Picture, Screenplay and Score but didn’t win any? Give this film the respect it richly deserves. Doors at 5:30 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23: Hugo (2011) Martin Scorsese’s fantasy film about an orphan who lives in a train station won five Oscar trophies and launched the career of Asa Butterfield. Doors at 11 a.m., showtime at noon

Saturday, Feb. 23: E.T. (1982) Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi tearjerker took home four Oscars, and you’ve probably never had the chance to see it on the big screen. Fix that! Doors at 5:30 p.m., showtime at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24, noon: Finding Neverland (2004) This biography of Peter Pan playwright J.M. Barrie recounts how real-life events inspired the story of the Lost Boys and fairies, taking home the Oscar for Best Score. Doors at 11 a.m., showtime at noon