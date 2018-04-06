Home
 
What Stanley Kubrick learned from photographing New York City

Before he became the director of iconic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, a 17-year-old Stanley Kubrick was taking gorgeous photographs of New York life.
Eva Kis
 Published : April 06, 2018
Stanley Kubrick, Betsy von Furstenberg with friends from "The Debutante Who Went to Work" 1950
  Stanley Kubrick, from "Park Benches: Love is Everywhere" 1946
    1 of 7

    Stanley Kubrick, from “Park Benches: Love is Everywhere” 1946

    2 of 7

  Stanley Kubrick, from "Life and Love on the New York City Subway" 1947
    3 of 7

    Stanley Kubrick, from “Life and Love on the New York City Subway” 1947

  Stanley Kubrick, from "Fun at an Amusement Park: LOOK Visits Palisades Park" 1947
    4 of 7

    Stanley Kubrick, from “Fun at an Amusement Park: LOOK Visits Palisades Park” 1947

  Stanley Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick with Faye Emerson from "Faye Emerson: Young Lady in a Hurry" 1950
    5 of 7

    Stanley Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick with Faye Emerson from “Faye Emerson: Young Lady in a Hurry” 1950

  Stanley Kubrick, from "Peter Arno . . . Sophisticated Cartoonist" 1949
    6 of 7

    Stanley Kubrick, from “Peter Arno . . . Sophisticated Cartoonist” 1949

  Stanley Kubrick, from "Shoeshine Boy" 1947
    7 of 7

    Stanley Kubrick, from “Shoeshine Boy” 1947

You know those kids, the one everyone knows who they're going to grow up to be? That's the sense you get from looking at Stanley Kubrick's photographs of life in New York. Taken starting when he was just a 17-year-old kid from the Bronx working for Look magazine, there's so much energy and emotion packed into his images that they seem almost as if they were GIFs, about to come to life at any moment.

It's a fascinating early glimpse of a man who'd go on to make slow-burn epics like The Shining and 2001: A Space Odyssey, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2018. The stillness of his backgrounds make his "characters" stand out even more, a talent he learned while taking these photographs.

The Museum of the City of New York takes a much deeper look at Kubrick's tenure at Look, from 1945-1950, with the new exhibit Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick Photographs. Opening May 3, the show follows his career from a photojournalist who didn’t shy away from the grit of the city even as he was drawn to its glamour, to visionary director in more than 120 images, many of which have never been published.

Check out a handful of them in the gallery above, and see the rest from May 3-Oct. 28.

 
Tags:things to do in nycStanley Kubrickmuseum of the city of new york
 
