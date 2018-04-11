What to expect as Goat Yoga finally comes to Brooklyn

Get your tickets now for a pop-up Goat Yoga studio coming to Buskwick from April through June.

Whether it's being closer to the country life all city dwellers fantasize about or just a fun way to change up a workout, the hottest trend in yoga has been to add baby goats.

For once behind on a cultural moment, Brooklyn hasn't had a single yoga studio that also carried oats for four-legged yogis — goats here tend to get seasonal gigs like tending Prospect Park — until NY Goat Yoga. Upstate New York’s Gilbertsville Farmhouse is coming to Bushwick with a pop-up studio at 74 Ingraham St. to share the “benefits and healing powers of human-animal connection,” according to the organization.

“Goats are animated, curious, intuitive and gentle animals,” they continue, assuring participants that the goats are having as much fun as the humans.

Classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 17 through June 12. Each 45-minute session is limited to 40 people and four goats, and costs $40. Tickets are going fast, so grab yours now at eventbrite.com.

So what can you expect? Besides incidental hair-munching, baby goats like to climb and hop, so there’s a decent chance of your leg being a springboard during warrior pose. And the kids will be wearing diapers to avoid accidents. In return, you get lower blood pressure and, for beginners, a whole lot less tension about doing everything right. We’re all just here to have fun!

Goat are not your only offbeat option for varying your yoga routine in New York. Lower East Side cat cafe Meow Parlour hosts yoga with its resident kitties, and sometimes even with kittens, while yoga classes at Strong Rope Brewery have been drawing sudsy crowds. The winos will have their own sessions at the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Rooftop Reds vineyard starting in May.